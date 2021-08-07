Floods: Building professionals to tour affected areas...

Building professionals are to tour areas worst hit by July’s violent storms and floods to meet disaster victims, answer their questions and discuss the way forward, the Confédération Construction (Building Confederation) said on Saturday in a press release.

The enormous impact of the mid-July disaster can still be seen on buildings and infrastructure in the affected areas. “Thousands of families have found themselves homeless or with damaged homes,” the confederation said.

A number of regional and national bodies have come together to answer questions from affected persons and assist them in their efforts during next week’s mission.

They include the Wallonia Union of Architects, the Chamber of Construction of Liège, the building federations of Verviers and Wallonia, the Constructiv construction fund, Belgium’s National College of Architects, and the Liège-Huy Bar Association.

A bus transporting architects, representatives of the federations, legal experts, and municipal officials and will start travelling to affected areas on Tuesday 10 August. On 12-13 August, they will be joined by lawyers.

The bus will make a first stop at Verviers on 10 and 11 August from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

On 12 and 13 August, it will be at Angleur and Chênée, while the stops scheduled for other communes are to be made public soon.

All communes interested in this initiative may contact their organisation, the Building Confederation said.

The Brussels Times