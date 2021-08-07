   
Floods: Building professionals to tour affected areas
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 07 August, 2021
Latest News:
Floods: Building professionals to tour affected areas...
Devastating fires continue to spread in Greece...
‘Code orange’ for thunderstorms issued across Belgium...
Preventing drowning: “Anyone can drown, no one should”...
Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be reinfected,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 07 August 2021
    Floods: Building professionals to tour affected areas
    Devastating fires continue to spread in Greece
    ‘Code orange’ for thunderstorms issued across Belgium
    Preventing drowning: “Anyone can drown, no one should”
    Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be reinfected, US study finds
    Heavy traffic on roads to holiday destinations in south of Europe
    Fourth weekend of protests against health pass in France
    Brussels defence lawyer goes for trial in prison break case
    NASA space rover fails in first attempt to collect rock sample on Mars
    Three shooting incidents in Antwerp area in one night
    Antwerp plans total remake of Astridplein in front of station
    Belgium lifts entry ban for all ‘very high risk’ countries
    New treatment could keep vulnerable patients out of hospital
    After-hours sport now counts as working time for police
    Covid-19: Intensive care numbers rise towards 100
    Urban beach installed in Brussels city centre
    European Parliament opens to visitors
    A Belgian first: 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on a private jet
    Corona study: Belgium favours compulsory vaccination for carers
    Pedestrian priority on crossings ‘a good thing’ say most
    View more
    Share article:

    Floods: Building professionals to tour affected areas

    Saturday, 07 August 2021

    © Belga

    Building professionals are to tour areas worst hit by July’s violent storms and floods to meet disaster victims, answer their questions and discuss the way forward, the Confédération Construction (Building Confederation) said on Saturday in a press release.

    The enormous impact of the mid-July disaster can still be seen on buildings and infrastructure in the affected areas. “Thousands of families have found themselves homeless or with damaged homes,” the confederation said.

    A number of regional and national bodies have come together to answer questions from affected persons and assist them in their efforts during next week’s mission.

    They include the Wallonia Union of Architects, the Chamber of Construction of Liège, the building federations of Verviers and Wallonia, the Constructiv construction fund, Belgium’s National College of Architects, and the Liège-Huy Bar Association.

    A bus transporting architects, representatives of the federations, legal experts, and municipal officials and will start travelling to affected areas on Tuesday 10 August. On 12-13 August, they will be joined by lawyers.

    The bus will make a first stop at Verviers on 10 and 11 August from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

    On 12 and 13 August, it will be at Angleur and Chênée, while the stops scheduled for other communes are to be made public soon.

    All communes interested in this initiative may contact their organisation, the Building Confederation said.

    The Brussels Times