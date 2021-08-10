   
Coronavirus: More than 450 people hospitalised in Belgium
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021
    Coronavirus: More than 450 people hospitalised in Belgium

    Tuesday, 10 August 2021

    Covid intensive care, Sint-Vincentius hospital Antwerp, 2020. Credit: Jimmy Kets

    Between 3 and 9 August, there were almost 44.7 hospital admissions on average per day of patients suffering from Covid-19, an increase of 17 percent compared to the previous reference period, according to the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday.

    A total of 457 people are still hospitalised due to Covid-19 (+25% over one week), including 118 patients treated in intensive care (+2%).

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 201.2 over 14 days.

    Between 31 July and 6 August, an average of 1,743 new infections were detected per day, an increase of 12% compared to the previous week.

    Over the same period, an average of 3.4 people died per day as a result of the virus (+4%), bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,274.

    An average of 52,400 tests were also carried out daily, with a positive rate of 3.7%.

    More than 8.19 million Belgians have received a first dose of the vaccine, or about 71.1% of the population.

    Nearly 7.33 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 63.7% of the total Belgian population.

