List of food recalls for ethylene oxide grows...

Belgium’s Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) has expanded the list of food items being recalled due to excessive levels of ethylene oxide, a chemical usually used in plant protection products.
The notification related to the problem, which occurs in several European Member States, was sent out by the FASFC following analyses on sesame seeds imported from India that showed that the maximum residue level for this substance was exceeded.
Since then, further analysis prompted recalls of other spices and products.
Using the substance ethylene oxide as a plant protection product is not allowed in Europe, the FASFC says.
The list of recalled products is long, and includes popular ice cream treats from Carrefour brands, along with the brands Snickers, Twix, Bounty and M&M’s.