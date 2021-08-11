   
Belgian scouts end camp after catching voyeur spying on girls, suspect arrested
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021
    Illustration image shows Scouts group on camp. Credit: Belga

    A Belgian scouts group ended its summer camp in Ypres in the province of West-Flanders this week after a man was caught masturbating while watching the female members in the bathroom.

    The scouts group had put up their tents along the Tortelbos woods near Ypres, according to a report by VRT.

    On Monday afternoon, one of the teenage girls noticed that she was being watched by an unknown man, who was masturbating, while she went to the camp toilet in the woods.

    The girl raised the alarm with the camp leaders, who immediately went looking for the man in question, and saw him get into a car and drive off. The leaders were able to note down the car’s license plate and pass it on to the police.

    The police were quickly able to track down and arrest the suspect, and an investigation is now underway, the public prosecutor of West-Flanders confirmed to Flemish local radio.

    According to Scouts Flanders, the group reacted quickly and correctly by immediately notifying the emergency services, and the members and leaders involved are now receiving psychological support through their local network.

    The group – which was originally supposed to go to the Ardennes but had to relocate because of the mid-July floods – decided to end the camp prematurely, because they no longer felt safe at the Tortelbos woods.

    The Brussels Times