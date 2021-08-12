   
Covid-19: Patients in ICU up by more than one-third
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 12 August, 2021
Latest News:
Asylum minister refuses to stop forced return of...
Air Belgium to deny boarding to tourists to...
Brussels citizen collective wants Bpost to stop illegally...
Gold and platinum found in the sewers of...
Positive tests among returning travellers from Morocco rise...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 12 August 2021
    Asylum minister refuses to stop forced return of Afghan refugees
    Air Belgium to deny boarding to tourists to Martinique and Guadeloupe
    Brussels citizen collective wants Bpost to stop illegally parking in bike lanes, foot paths
    Gold and platinum found in the sewers of Brussels
    Positive tests among returning travellers from Morocco rise rapidly
    Covid-19: Patients in ICU up by more than one-third
    The Recap: Free Covid Tests, Snakes & Ammunition Shortages
    Belgian police face shortage of ammunition for new anti-terror weapons
    Use Covid pass for weddings and private parties, says socialist party
    Make Covid-19 tests free for young people, says Superior Health Council
    Passengers steadily return to Brussels Airport
    Belgian scouts end camp after catching voyeur spying on girls, suspect arrested
    Belgium in Brief: More Travel, More Infections?
    ‘Final sprint to the finish’: Flemish vaccination campaign coming to an end
    Railroad tracks near Hasselt plagued by invasive snakes
    Wednesday highs of 24°C and a warmer week ahead
    Flanders to ban shock collars for pets
    48-hour rail strike in Germany: Border crossings hit
    Coronavirus: Nearly 50 hospital admissions per day
    Young people and travellers causing rise in Brussels’ infections
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: Patients in ICU up by more than one-third

    Thursday, 12 August 2021

    © Belga

    Between 5 and 11 August, the number of patients admitted to intensive care units rose by 35%, according to the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Thursday.

    During that period, there was an average of 48.3 hospital admissions per day for patients suffering from Covid-19, a 26% increase compared to the previous reporting period.

    A total of 467 people remain hospitalised due to Covid-19 (+17 on the previous day), including 124 patients being treated in intensive care (+3).

    Between 2 and 8 August, an average of 1,738 new Covid-19 infections were detected each day, up 8% compared with the previous week.

    During the same period, an average of 3.6 people died per day from the virus (+14%), bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,282.

    An average of 50,234 tests were carried out daily, with a positive rate of 3.9%.

    The virus reproduction rate, based on the number of hospitalisations, is down slightly to 1.16. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person. When it is higher than 1, it means that the epidemic is spreading in the population.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 203.6 over the past 14 days.

    More than 8.23 million Belgians have received a first dose of a vaccine, representing 84.2% of the population, and nearly 7.5 million are fully vaccinated, amounting to approximately 79.4% of the adult population in Belgium.

    Infectious diseases expert Jeroen van der Hilst warned earlier this week that Belgium should relax its coronavirus restrictions now, while ICUs are almost empty, to spread out Covid-19 patients and avoid full hospitals again in autumn.

    Young people and returning travellers are part of the reason the number of coronavirus infections in the Brussels-Capital Region is rising, according to Inge Neven, head of the Brussels Health Inspectorate.

    The Brussels Times