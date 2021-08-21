   
‘Too hypocritical for words’: burning wood for power isn’t sustainable, says Flemish Minister of Energy
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 21 August, 2021
Latest News:
‘Too hypocritical for words’: burning wood for power...
Afghan evacuations: Four planes deployed, 16 Belgians airlifted...
Covid-19: Main figures rise but now more slowly...
Vaccination of healthcare workers to be made mandatory...
Belgium to lift closing times for bars and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 21 August 2021
    ‘Too hypocritical for words’: burning wood for power isn’t sustainable, says Flemish Minister of Energy
    Afghan evacuations: Four planes deployed, 16 Belgians airlifted
    Covid-19: Main figures rise but now more slowly
    Vaccination of healthcare workers to be made mandatory in Belgium
    Belgium to lift closing times for bars and restaurants
    Brussels is second cheapest European capital for car rental
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 6:00 PM
    Lorry driver caught with cocaine and heroin hidden in Belgian chocolate
    ‘No alarming results’ found in food products in pollution scandal investigations
    Return to campus for higher education students, but not for everyone in Brussels
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee: What’s up for discussion?
    West Flanders sommelier fund-raises for Afghan family with champagne
    Director of Belgium’s Paralympic Committee hopes for 10 medals
    Belgium’s pandemic law published in Official Journal
    First Belgian planes due to evacuate people from Kabul
    Research: Placenta acts as a barrier to protect from Covid
    Healthcare workers show signs of chronic stress after pandemic
    No relaxations in Brussels for now, says Vervoort
    Test Achats: Plan to make skipping ads impossible is ‘a bad idea’
    Staycation Spotlight: Saintklet Summer
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Too hypocritical for words’: burning wood for power isn’t sustainable, says Flemish Minister of Energy

    Saturday, 21 August 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Photo by Ales Krivec on Unsplash

    Flanders’ Minister of Energy is calling into question the practice of burning trees to generate power, a procedure she says doesn’t pass the sustainability test given that the trees are often shipped from faraway places.

    “Cutting down trees on a large scale and burning them under the guise of ‘renewable energy’ is too hypocritical for words,” said Flemish Minister of Energy Zuhal Demir.

    Demir has also questioned the excessive role of biomass in the European Fit For 55 plan, a massive political undertaking that aims to cut the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent (compared to 1990 levels) by 2030, which is part of the European Green Deal.

    Under European law, the combustion of biomass qualifies as renewable energy production.

    No government support is currently granted to large-scale biomass installations in Flanders, but in 2018, prior to Demir taking office, the support period for biomass power plant Rodenhuize was extended by five years, allowing it to receive green certificates.

    Rodenhuize is a biomass power plant owned by NV Max Green, a joint venture between Engie and Ackermans – Van Haaren, that burns biomass – specifically, wood pellets – to generate electricity.

    Demir says that the wood used in the Belgian power plant comes from Siberia in Russia, Alberta in Western Canada, Eastern Canada and also South American Chile.

    Together, deliveries from these faraway countries account for up to 1.5 million tonnes of wood, and Demir doubts whether the environmental burden of shipping from such distant locations really justifies a green label.

    “If we protect and plant extra forests in Flanders, we can hardly allow the Taiga in Russia to be cut down without mercy and used in our backyard. There must be certainties,” Demir said.

    Demir is also concerned about the local context in which wood pellet production takes place in such countries.

    “For Siberia and Chile, this may include corruption, illegal logging, destruction of protected biotopes and species, and the exploitation of workers, according to National Risk Assessment reports by the international Forest Stewardship Council (FSC),” said a statement from her office.

    “A sustainability test requires a careful assessment and today we cannot exclude that the wood flows could be given a better destination than incineration in Flanders,” said Demir.

    Demir seeks to appoint an external expert who will assess the sustainability of the wood flows to the Flemish power plant.

    “I have said before that waste or a by-product such as corn waste, roadside clippings, waste wood, animal matter, waste from vegetables or potato processors, all belong in sustainable and small-scale projects,” Demir emphasised.

    “But cutting down trees on a large scale and burning them under the guise of ‘renewable energy’ is too hypocritical for words.”

    In terms of the European Commission’s Fit For 55 plan that involves biomass, Demir plans to address that with representatives from Member States.

    “I will in any case raise the issue of the role of biomass for renewable energy with my colleagues in the other regions and at the European level,” said Demir.

    “Using tax money for burning wood, resulting in unhealthy emissions, must be phased out sufficiently quickly at the European level as well.”