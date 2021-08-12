   
Belgium starts using Covid Safe Tickets for events from tomorrow
Thursday, 12 August, 2021
  Twitter
  Facebook
    Share article:
    Credit: Belga

    Starting from tomorrow/Friday, organisers of outdoor events with at least 1,500 attendees can apply the Covid Safe Ticket (CST), meaning that social distance and face masks will no longer be required then.

    Unlike the EU Digital Covid Certificate, the CST is only valid in Belgium, and only concerns people aged 12 and over.

    The ticket shows that the holder has been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks, has a negative PCR test of maximum 48 hours old or a negative antigen test of maximum 24 hours old, or a recovery certificate of fewer than six months.

    Like the EU Digital Covid Certificate, the CST works by means of a QR code that people present on their smartphone via the CovidSafeBE app.

    The aim is to make the data as anonymous as possible: inspectors should only see a red or green screen, with no further details about the person’s situation.

    It is also possible to obtain a paper version of this CST, by taking the same steps as for the EU Digital Covid Certificate, and by calling the region’s helpdesk: Flemish residents should call 078 78 78 50, Walloons can call 071 31 34 93, and people living in the Brussels-Capital Region can 02 214 19 19.

    Anyone who already has a valid European Covid Certificate does not need to apply for a CST.

    The federal government agreed to allow the use of the Covid Safe Ticket in the wake of the Consultative Committee meeting on 19 July. It will be in force until at least 30 September.

    A number of events, such as the Ronquières festival this weekend, have already indicated that they will require this ticket at the entrance. Football clubs in Belgium’s Pro League also intend to demand it at the entrance to their stadiums.

    The organiser of an event of more than 1,500 people is not obliged to use the CST system, but without it, attendees will be required to maintain social distance measures and to wear masks.

    The Brussels Times