Pupils should still wear face masks when school restarts, experts recommend

Contrary to what politicians hoped at the start of the summer holidays, the GEMS expert group is advising the government to still require face masks in schools due to the current evolution of the coronavirus figures.
The mask obligation will be less strict than last school year, allowing pupils to take them off during a test (when everyone is quiet) or when they keep their distance and there is sufficient ventilation, for example, report several Flemish media.
“Especially in September, the face masks will still be needed,” GEMS member and biostatistician Geert Molenberghs (UHasselt/KU Leuven) told Het Nieuwsblad.
“That is a difficult period with children who have been travelling and can bring in the virus from anywhere,” he said. “With a mild measure like a face mask, we can get through that period.”
A few weeks ago, it seemed as if Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts would succeed in his aim to start the new year in September without extra measures, but Molenberghs points to a number of evolutions “that we cannot ignore.”