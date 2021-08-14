   
Covid-19: Patients in hospital now number almost 500
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 14 August, 2021
Latest News:
Covid-19: Patients in hospital now number almost 500...
WHO continues search for origin of COVID-19...
Walloon Government considers how to manage waste from...
70% of entire Flemish population is fully vaccinated...
Belgian army opens investigation into illegal party in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 14 August 2021
    Covid-19: Patients in hospital now number almost 500
    WHO continues search for origin of COVID-19
    Walloon Government considers how to manage waste from floods
    70% of entire Flemish population is fully vaccinated
    Belgian army opens investigation into illegal party in barracks
    Weather: shooting stars on Friday and a sunny weekend
    Most Wanted criminal picked up after ten years on the run
    Belgians took even fewer holidays in 2021 so far than in 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Are You Covid-Safe?
    Using Covid pass for weddings or private events ‘goes too far,’ says Jambon
    UK: Six dead after shooting in Plymouth
    Enquiry into nuclear plant sabotage comes to no conclusion
    Flood damage: Insurers agree to pay less than 35c on the euro
    Pupils should still wear face masks when school restarts, experts recommend
    16-year-old drowned because of ‘treacherous’ spring tide
    19-year-old Belgian aims to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world
    Covid-19: Patients in ICU up by 40%, but deaths are down
    The Recap: As Fires Spread, Europe’s Map Turns Red
    Belgium starts using Covid Safe Tickets for events from today
    Belgium accepts vaccine certificates from England and Wales from today
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: Patients in hospital now number almost 500

    Saturday, 14 August 2021

    © Belga

    Between August 7 and 13, the number of patients admitted to hospital rose by 33%, according to the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Saturday.

    During that period, there were 54.4 hospital admissions on an average per day of patients suffering from Covid-19, an increase of one-third compared to the previous reporting period.

    A total of 495 people remain hospitalised due to Covid-19 (20 more than the previous day), including 136 patients being treated in intensive care (+4), with 67 on a ventilator (+12).

    Between August 4 and 10, an average of 1,825 new Covid-19 infections were detected per day, up 9% compared with the previous week.

    During the same period, 3.1 people died on average per day from the virus (-19%), bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,287.

    An average of 48,125.4 tests were also performed daily, with a positive rate of 4.2%.

    The virus reproduction rate is up slightly to 1.22. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, When it is higher than 1, it means that the epidemic is growing in the population.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 213.2 over the past 14 days.

    Nearly 8.3 million Belgians have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 84.4% of the population, and almost 7.6 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 80.5% of the adult Belgian population.

    Young people and returning travellers are part of the reason the number of coronavirus infections in the Brussels-Capital Region is rising, according to Inge Neven, head of the Brussels Health Inspectorate.

    Meanwhile the Brussels region has among the lowest levels of vaccinations in Western Europe. Only 63% of the adult population has been vaccinated once, and 59% twice. That compares with 86% of the population of Flanders fully vaccinated, and 79% in Wallonia.

    The Brussels Times