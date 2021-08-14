   
Ecolo in favour of inter-parliamentary commission of inquiry into deadly floods
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 14 August, 2021
Latest News:
Ecolo in favour of inter-parliamentary commission of inquiry...
Police put out alert for 22-year-old man missing...
Brexit effect felt as EU imports from UK...
Some coronavirus measures necessary even in autumn and...
Poor weather conditions take a toll on Belgian...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 14 August 2021
    Ecolo in favour of inter-parliamentary commission of inquiry into deadly floods
    Police put out alert for 22-year-old man missing since Wednesday
    Brexit effect felt as EU imports from UK slump by almost 20%
    Some coronavirus measures necessary even in autumn and winter, experts warn
    Poor weather conditions take a toll on Belgian food crop production
    Shortage of donations to Belgian sperm banks as demand increases
    Flemish team develops test to predict rejection of new kidney
    Fewer Walloons working in Flanders, more in Brussels
    Court sends back case of police involved in double-fatal accident
    Investigation launched into explosion at house in Antwerp
    Microchip shortage shuts down Volvo in Ghent for three days
    Busy weekend expected on trains and motorways
    Belgian fashion chain scraps gender labels on children’s clothing
    Flemish mayor ‘made an error’ in vaccination scandal, audit concludes
    For sale: Royal yacht, one former owner, offers circa €2 million
    Covid-19: Patients in hospital now number almost 500
    WHO continues search for origin of COVID-19
    Walloon Government considers how to manage waste from floods
    70% of entire Flemish population is fully vaccinated
    Belgian army opens investigation into illegal party in barracks
    View more
    Share article:

    Ecolo in favour of inter-parliamentary commission of inquiry into deadly floods

    Saturday, 14 August 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Joint President of the French-speaking green party Ecolo’s, Jean-Marc Nollet, supports the idea of an inter-parliamentary commission of inquiry into July’s deadly floods in Wallonia if the ongoing judicial investigation permits it.

    Nollet said such an inquiry could be conducted by the regional and federal parliaments, since both levels of the state are involved.

    “Why not imagine an inter-federal commission of inquiry? The Federal State’s capacity to act in three situations needs to be strengthened,” he told l’Echo.

    Such an initiative would be in line with the institutional vision of the party to strengthen the federal state’s role in dealing with such crises.

    “When there is an emergency, when there is a strong need for coordination, and when a persistent disagreement prevents Belgium from moving forward. The Federal State needs to have the last word,” he explained.

    Related News

     

    The commission should clarify three points: the origins of the disaster, and in particular territorial management and climate disruption; the way the crisis was managed by the emergency relief services; and human resources and procedures.

    Like other parties, Ecolo has pointed a finger at the civil protection reform launched by the former government, headed by Charles Michel.

    In the Walloon majority, the Mouvement Réformateur has come out in favour of a commission of inquiry, whereas the region’s Minister-President Elio Di Rupo is against the idea.

    “We want to know everything, but an investigating judge has been appointed,” Di Rupo said late last month in Le Soir.

    “I’m happy with that. Now we need to let it work without any media or parliamentary pressure. What could a commission of inquiry do without interfering in its work? Politicians are not equipped for such work, they do not have the technical skills,” he added.

    The Brussels Times