   
Drugs haul in Antwerp leads to ‘mistaken identity’ kidnapping
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 15 August, 2021
Latest News:
Drugs haul in Antwerp leads to ‘mistaken identity’...
Ecolo in favour of inter-parliamentary commission of inquiry...
Police put out alert for 22-year-old man missing...
Brexit effect felt as EU imports from UK...
Some coronavirus measures necessary even in autumn and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 15 August 2021
    Drugs haul in Antwerp leads to ‘mistaken identity’ kidnapping
    Ecolo in favour of inter-parliamentary commission of inquiry into deadly floods
    Police put out alert for 22-year-old man missing since Wednesday
    Brexit effect felt as EU imports from UK slump by almost 20%
    Some coronavirus measures necessary even in autumn and winter, experts warn
    Poor weather conditions take a toll on Belgian food crop production
    Shortage of donations to Belgian sperm banks as demand increases
    Flemish team develops test to predict rejection of new kidney
    Fewer Walloons working in Flanders, more in Brussels
    Court sends back case of police involved in double-fatal accident
    Investigation launched into explosion at house in Antwerp
    Microchip shortage shuts down Volvo in Ghent for three days
    Busy weekend expected on trains and motorways
    Belgian fashion chain scraps gender labels on children’s clothing
    Flemish mayor ‘made an error’ in vaccination scandal, audit concludes
    For sale: Royal yacht, one former owner, offers circa €2 million
    Covid-19: Patients in hospital now number almost 500
    WHO continues search for origin of COVID-19
    Walloon Government considers how to manage waste from floods
    70% of entire Flemish population is fully vaccinated
    View more
    Share article:

    Drugs haul in Antwerp leads to ‘mistaken identity’ kidnapping

    Sunday, 15 August 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Belga

    The interception by customs in Antwerp of almost two tonnes of cocaine appears to be behind the mysterious kidnapping of a man in Rotterdam a week later, police said.

    On 28 July, customs officers at the Port of Antwerp discovered a load of about two tonnes of cocaine – 1,899kg to be exact – hidden in a container among a shipment of bananas coming from Ecuador in South America.

    An investigation was launched to discover who the intended recipient of the drugs might be. Most fingers pointed towards Antwerp’s northern neighbour Rotterdam.

    The two ports, the main containers ports of the continent, are routinely used by drugs smugglers who rely on the sheer volume of traffic to cover their criminal activities.

    In the meantime, on 5 August, less than a week after the drugs discovery but before it had officially been announced by customs, a 56-year-old man from Hoofddorp near Amsterdam was kidnapped and mishandled. A police search ensued, and the man was found alive in Delft five days later.

    He had been seriously assaulted and dumped by his captors. Local people raised the alarm, and the man was taken to hospital and later allowed home after treatment for his injuries.

    However the trail stopped there. Dutch police could find no evidence the victim was in any way connected to the drugs traffic.

    The kidnapping appears to have been a case of mistaken identity. Meanwhile a man claiming to have been the real target of the kidnappers has made himself known to police.

    Now six arrests have been made in connection with the kidnapping and what followed, and they will appear in court this week. In the meantime the investigation will look into possible links to the drugs traffickers themselves – whoever they may be.