   
Governor calls for heat cameras to detect migrant boats
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021
Latest News:
Small businesses shift towards long-term homeworking...
Ten years ago, a pop festival turned to...
EU ‘will have to talk with Taliban’ to...
People with weakened immune system to get third...
Governor calls for heat cameras to detect migrant...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 August 2021
    Small businesses shift towards long-term homeworking
    Ten years ago, a pop festival turned to disaster
    EU ‘will have to talk with Taliban’ to prevent humanitarian crisis
    People with weakened immune system to get third coronavirus dose
    Governor calls for heat cameras to detect migrant boats
    Covid-19: New infections approach 2,000 a day
    19-year-old Belgian to take off on possible record-breaking solo flight today
    The Recap: Returning Travellers Account For 1 in 3 Brussels Covid Cases
    Returning travellers make up a third of all Brussels Covid cases
    Mask requirement in schools relaxed in Wallonia and Flanders, not Brussels
    First Belgian plane left for Afghanistan evacuation
    Belgian Red Cross receives record €35 million for flood victims
    Summer 2021 wettest since observations started in 1833
    Travellers can soon verify own Covid documents to avoid airport waiting times
    Belgium to evacuate interpreters and rights activists from Afghanistan
    ‘Godfather of Sudoku’ Maki Kaji has died aged 69
    The Paralympic Games to take place behind closed doors
    Health minister pushing for mandatory vaccination of health care staff
    Two Belgian supermarket retailers to ban all broiler chickens from 2026
    More than 500 Covid patients in hospital for first time in 2 months
    View more
    Share article:

    Governor calls for heat cameras to detect migrant boats

    Wednesday, 18 August 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Migrants attempt the perilous Channel crossing. © AFP via Belga

    The governor of West Flanders province has called for thermal cameras to be installed along the entire shoreline to detect the presence of migrants heading for the United Kingdom.

    Governor Carl Decaluwé’s province includes the entire Belgian coast, which is experiencing more activity by migrants trying to reach the UK. The problem is becoming more acute as the French authorities step up their activities as the number of migrants is increasing.

    Decaluwé’s plan would involve the installation of four or five heat cameras capable to covering the whole shore as well as the sea to a distance of 35km. The cameras would be calibrated to detect humans, so as not to register the ‘interference’ caused by birds or other wildlife, like seals.

    At present, an estimated 1,500 people a week make the attempt to cross the sea to Britain, either from France or from Belgium. Not all of them make it, as the flimsy rubber dinghies washed up on the beaches of the Kent coasts attest.

    Those who embark from France, where the crossing distance is shorter, are often transported first by lorry through Belgium to the coast, where they are loaded into vans and taken to France, given a boat and a life jacket and left to their own devices.

    “The cameras can be used for all kinds of purposes,” Decaluwé explained to the VRT.

    “Customs officers and the federal police can also use them in the fight against drug trafficking at sea. These thermal cameras can also be useful for the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre, which is often confronted with smaller boats at sea, which cannot be seen on the radar.”

    Last year a test project at De Panne in the extreme south-west corner of the coast proved the utility of the cameras. One camera was installed with a view to catching people traffickers. Two boatloads of migrants were able to be saved.

    The cameras, however, cost in the region of €300,000-€400,000 each, and Decaluwé is asking Flanders and the EU to contribute.

    “This will really increase safety,” he said.

    Gone are the days of patrolling the beach. We no longer have the manpower for that. So we have to solve the problem in a different, more innovative way. As governor I want to feel free to coordinate that.”