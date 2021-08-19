   
First woman to swim Belgian coastline has broken record
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 August, 2021
Latest News:
Reconstruction of fatal arrest at Charleroi airport planned...
Eurostar increases service as demand rises...
Vaccines: AstraZeneca and Pfizer lose effect with time...
No candidates for audit of Walloon waterways in...
WHO criticises countries seeking to administer third doses...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 August 2021
    Reconstruction of fatal arrest at Charleroi airport planned for September
    Eurostar increases service as demand rises
    Vaccines: AstraZeneca and Pfizer lose effect with time
    No candidates for audit of Walloon waterways in flooding enquiry
    WHO criticises countries seeking to administer third doses
    Coronavirus tests have cost Belgian authorities €838 million
    Afghan asylum applications rejected despite Taliban takeover
    First woman to swim Belgian coastline has broken record
    Unvaccinated people less likely to follow measures, survey finds
    Ghent decides not to extend low-emissions zone
    Comparing vaccination rates in Brussels and Flanders like ‘comparing apples to oranges’
    EU recovery fund: Pre-financing disbursed to 7 Member States, rule-of-law mechanism delayed
    Covid hospitalisations increasing, whilst deaths decrease
    The Recap: Belgians Set Sights On Endurance Records
    Afghanistan: “EU needs to resettle people under immediate threat”
    End of Covid crisis management phase could be near, Vandenbroucke says
    Doctors advise against intensive sport after Covid vaccination
    Flemish company steps in to rescue flood-damaged archives
    Belgian aircraft could land in Kabul on Friday
    Sports coach starts attempt to become first woman to swim Belgian coastline
    View more
    Share article:

    First woman to swim Belgian coastline has broken record

    Thursday, 19 August 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Marieke Blomme

    Sports’ coach Marieke Blomme became the first woman to swim the entire Belgian coastline and broke the existing record by doing so in 18 hours and 45 minutes.

    On Wednesday morning at 7:11 AM, Blomme left De Panne and successes in reaching the Dutch border in Knokke-Heist on Thursday around 2:00 AM, having swum around 65 kilometres.

    “I have swum enough for a year, I think. It was hard. Especially towards the end. I am glad it is over,” Blomme told Radio 2 West-Flanders.

    Blomme, from Mariakerke near Ghent, snatched the world record from 26-year-old Matthieu Bonne, who became the first person ever to complete a swim along the Belgian coast in under 24 hours in September last year, by a wide margin.

    Blomme had postponed the record attempt from Monday to Wednesday due to weather conditions, but even then it was tough.

    “The weather conditions were not optimal. There were many waves, especially near the wall of Zeebrugge. I could hardly get past them. Actually, it was not really safe at that moment, I think. I toyed with the idea of giving up for a while,” she said.

    A boat was following her at all times to show her the way and give her food, including rice balls, peanut butter and energy bars, and drinks – sports drinks alternated with tea to help her get warm.

    Blomme swam the coastline as part of a fundraiser, of which all profits will be donated to The Homestretch Foundation, which strives for equal opportunities for women in sport, and Snowbility, a non-profit organisation that makes winter sports accessible for people with a physical disability.