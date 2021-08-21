Coronavirus: Some 215 tickets per month for not wearing masks on trains

About 1,720 tickets were issued to passengers between January and August 2021 – a monthly average of 215 – for not wearing face masks on trains, La Dernière Heure reported on Saturday, citing figures from the national railway authority SNCB.

Between March and December 2020, a total of 3,740 tickets were handed out for the same offence, according to the daily, which stressed that despite the relaxations announced on Friday at the latest session of the Consultative Committee, face masks are still compulsory in public transport.

“The vast majority of our travellers comply with the obligation to wear face masks in stations and on trains, but each day our Securail officials have to ask some travellers to wear the mask correctly and respect social distancing,” SNCB spokesperson Vincent Bayer explained.

If railway security officials notice that the health measures are not being respected, they call on the person concerned to apply them, Bayer said.

“If the person is recalcitrant, a ticket is issued; unfortunately, this sometimes results in verbal or physical attacks,” he added.

Eleven Securail officials were attacked while on duty last month, according to La Dernière Heure. Following the attacks, the SNCB management is planning to reorganise the entire security service. The plan, to be presented in September, includes mixed patrols comprising Securail officials and railway police officers.

