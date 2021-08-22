Coronavirus: Teenage vaccinations progress ‘at lightning speed’ in Flanders

In Flanders, about 71% of children aged 12 to 15 years, and 80% of those in the 16-17 age group had received the first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus (COVID-19) by 18 August, the Vaccination Task Force indicated on Saturday.

“The figures surprised us a bit,” the head of the Task Force, Dirk Ramaekers, said on Saturday at its weekly information session. “We thought the vaccination of the youths during the summer months would be gradual, but it’s certain that in Flanders, that’s happening at lightning speed.”

The vaccination rates for Wallonia were 47% and 66% for the 12-15 and 16-17 age groups, while Brussels lagged behind with rates of 17% and 30% respectively.

“It’s important to protect the young, especially when it comes to inter-generational protection,” Ramaekers said.

In Brussels, a maximum effort will be made to raise awareness in schools, particularly through the regions Psychological, Medical and Social Support centres and the Office of Births and Childhood (ONE).

The Vaccination Task Force hopes this will give the campaign an extra boost.

