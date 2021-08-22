   
First Belgians evacuated from Afghanistan arrive in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 22 August, 2021
Latest News:
Low explosion risk at Eurocontrol, people asked to...
Five youths rescued from spot where 17-year-old drowned...
Hundreds gather for funeral of murdered Spa-Francorchamps director...
17 Belgian bankers took home more than €1...
Lower infection rates confirm vaccine effectiveness...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 22 August 2021
    Low explosion risk at Eurocontrol, people asked to remain home
    Five youths rescued from spot where 17-year-old drowned
    Hundreds gather for funeral of murdered Spa-Francorchamps director
    17 Belgian bankers took home more than €1 million in 2019
    Lower infection rates confirm vaccine effectiveness
    First Belgians evacuated from Afghanistan arrive in Belgium
    Global computer chip shortage prompts production cut at Volvo’s Ghent plant
    Threat of strike looms over Brussels Airlines
    A drink at the bar? Yes, in Flanders, Wallonia. Not yet in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Man receives five vaccine jabs in 10 weeks in Brazil
    Coronavirus: Some 215 tickets per month for not wearing masks on trains
    ‘Hyperrealism Sculpture’ exhibit in Brussels invites naked visitors
    1,777 complaints following tweet by Vlaams Belang MP
    The circle of gardening life: After the rain, come the slugs
    Weather: Code yellow for Flanders and Brussels due to thunderstorms
    Liège to ban the transit of heavy goods vehicles
    Up to 400 schools will start back next month with no workbooks
    Belgium declared bird flu free again
    ‘Too hypocritical for words’: burning wood for power isn’t sustainable, says Flemish Minister of Energy
    Afghan evacuations: Four planes deployed, 16 Belgians airlifted
    View more
    Share article:

    First Belgians evacuated from Afghanistan arrive in Belgium

    Sunday, 22 August 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Belga

    A bus containing the first 34 Belgians airlifted out of Afghanistan arrived last night in a military barracks at Peutie by Vilvoorde.

    The first refugees to arrive back had been transported to Schiphol in a Dutch military transport, before coming to Vilvoorde. They will now undergo a medical examination before their ultimate destination can be determined.

    Each of the new arrivals has been checked in advance by Belgian authorities in Afghanistan, to ensure they have the right to be in Belgium, a spokesperson for migration minister Sammy Mahdi said.

    On Friday and Saturday, another 108 Belgians, their families and others with the right to enter the country were airlifted out of the Afghan capital Kabul, probably to Islamabad in Pakistan, where they will now await transfer to flights to Belgium.

    Meanwhile in Kabul, the chaos at the international airport increases, with Sky News reporting at least three and possibly seven deaths caused by crushing at the entrances. Reports say US troops, due to continue guarding access to the airport until 31 August, are trying to arrange alternative access routes to the airport, where entry points have now become unmanageable.

    © Belga

    Crowds of thousands, including small children, have been gathering at the airport for days now, in the hope of landing a place on one of the flights out of the country.

    But places are reserved for nationals of the countries organising the flights, including Belgium, as well as dependents, those who have worked for the coalition forces and therefore face retaliation from the new rulers.

    Belgium also takes care of Luxembourg nationals, by mutual agreement, while the Dutch air force lifted out Belgians when one of the Belgian flights could not embark because of the crush at the entrance to the airport.

    The evacuation is expected to continue today, with another four flights from Kabul to Islamabad, while the government decides what to do with the Belgians who are now waiting in the Pakistani capital.

    An arrangement has been reached with Air Belgium, which has placed an A340 aircraft at the government’s disposal, in addition to the military aircraft already deployed.