   
Low explosion risk at Eurocontrol, people asked to remain home
Sunday, 22 August, 2021
    Photo from Google Maps

    People who work at or near Eurocontrol in Haren are being asked to stay home on Monday and Tuesday, due to a low risk of explosion from World War II era bombs.

    Eurocontrol is the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation, an international organisation responsible for air traffic management across Europe.

    There used to be a military airport near its offices in Haren, built and used by the Germans during both world wars.

    On Monday and Tuesday, demining specialists will arrive to analyse the site ahead of planned construction on a new building, according to Bruzz.

    “The scans of the underground show us that there are a lot of metal objects,” said a spokesperson for the police zone Brussels-Capital/Elsene.

    “We are therefore taking into account the scenario in which explosives can be found during the excavations.”

    Should such a scenario arise, security services will instigate evacuation of explosives according to special procedures.

