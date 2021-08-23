280 people evacuated from Afghanistan on three Belgian flights today

The first plane that left to Afghanistan, the Falcon 7X. Credit: Belga

Belgium’s Defence was able to carry out three “almost complete” flights with C-130s between Kabul in Afghanistan and Islamabad in Pakistan on Monday, according to reports from military and diplomatic sources.

Approximately 280 people were evacuated from Kabul: some 240 Belgians and entitled persons, some 40 people from the Netherlands and one Swedish national.

Four rotations were scheduled for Monday, but one could not take place due to a technical defect, a military source said, reports the Belga news agency.

On Tuesday, Belgium has scheduled up to six slots.

Earlier on Monday, two flights from Islamabad also arrived at Melsbroek military airport, with more than 220 people on board.

According to a diplomatic source, a third strategic flight to Melsbroek, operated by Air Belgium, is scheduled for Monday evening, with 250 people on board.

The Brussels Times