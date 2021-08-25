Wild boar gets stuck in car bumper after collision

A young wild boar was hit by a car, after which it got stuck in its bumper on Wednesday morning in the municipality of Zonhoven, in the Limburg province.

The young boar was completely stuck in the bumper due to the heavy impact, but was still alive, according to the Nature Aid Centre of Opglabbeek, which posted a photo of the incident on its Facebook page.

“A mother wild boar was crossing the road with two piglets, but a motorist could not avoid one of the young ones,” Yentl Nijs of the Nature Aid Centre said on Flemish radio.

The wild boar got stuck just in front of the car’s radiator, and the aid workers had to break open the grate to free the animal.

“The animal had internal bleeding and a broken leg, and had to be put down at the Nature Rescue Centre after being freed,” the centre said.