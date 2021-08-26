   
Traffic fines more expensive as offender covers all costs
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 August, 2021
Latest News:
Traffic fines more expensive as offender covers all...
European Court decides on interim measures to protect...
Belgium ends evacuations from Kabul airport amid terror...
Crooks steal identity of Europol boss for phishing...
Flanders wants you to eat more skate...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 August 2021
    Traffic fines more expensive as offender covers all costs
    European Court decides on interim measures to protect migrants at Belarus border with EU
    Belgium ends evacuations from Kabul airport amid terror threat
    Crooks steal identity of Europol boss for phishing mail
    Flanders wants you to eat more skate
    Number of coronavirus deaths increasing in Belgium
    The Recap: Brussels, A City For Singles
    Brussels named 12th best city for singles in Europe
    Children too often exposed to unhealthy food advertising, says Sciensano
    Wild boar gets stuck in car bumper after collision
    Ghent scraps mask requirement in shopping streets
    N-VA is biggest buyer of political ads on Facebook in the EU
    England and Wales record highest death rates since March
    ‘Spread out patients’: Brussels hospitals are victims of low vaccination rate
    The push for parks: Belgium continues to add more nature reserves
    Belgium in Brief: You Haven’t Needed A Cart Since May
    Demonstration in Brussels against femicide, homophobia, biphobia
    85-year-old woman killed in Brussels nursing home
    Belgium’s flower sector in full bloom after difficult year
    Test: The greenest shopping bag is not what you think
    View more
    Share article:

    Traffic fines more expensive as offender covers all costs

    Thursday, 26 August 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Traffic fines have become more expensive in Belgium as offenders will now also have to cover the administrative costs along with the fine itself.

    Previously, these costs – €8.84 for immediate payment or an amicable settlement and €25.32 for those convicted by a police court – were settled through taxpayers’ money, but this is no longer the case, according to reports from De Standaard.

    “On every letter included with the fine, it will be explained in a transparent way that the amount to be paid consists of the fine itself plus the administrative surcharge for the dossier,” according to Sharon Beavis of the FPS Finance explains.

    From now on, the offender will cover all administrative costs of processing fines, including among other things, sending in the official report, which is expected to bring in an additional €15 million euros for the treasury in 2021.

    The adjustment regarding this administrative surcharge is part of the Programme law of 21 June 2021, concerning the law dating from 16 March 1968 on policing road traffic, which was replaced by the Act of 29 February 1984 and last amended by the Act of 6 March 2018.

    Administrative costs do not differ based on the degree of violation or the initial cost of the fine unless there is an order to pay or a conviction by the police court (for, for example, serious speeding offence or driving whilst under influence), in which case the usual €25.32 in administrative costs will now be added to the fine.

    However, if the incident is challenged and this is accepted by a public prosecutor, the administrative surcharge will be cancelled, and the offender will not have to pay the surcharge or it will be refunded together with the amount already paid,” Beavis of the FPS Finance explained.