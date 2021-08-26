   
Belgian regions and EU join to fight invasive species
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 August, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Great For Singles?...
Man shot near playground in Antwerp...
Belgian regions and EU join to fight invasive...
Unvaccinated people more likely to hug and party...
Gay couple attacked in Flagey: homophobic acts getting...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 August 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Great For Singles?
    Man shot near playground in Antwerp
    Belgian regions and EU join to fight invasive species
    Unvaccinated people more likely to hug and party
    Gay couple attacked in Flagey: homophobic acts getting more violent
    Antwerp hospital uses VR to make young patients feel at home
    Consumer warning: ‘Smart’ household appliances can be a security risk
    All Belgians evacuated from Kabul airport
    Antwerp councillor quizzed over fatal crossing decision
    Traffic fines more expensive as offender covers all costs
    European Court decides interim measures to protect migrants at Belarus-EU border
    Belgium ends evacuations from Kabul airport amid terror threat
    Crooks steal identity of Europol boss for phishing mail
    Flanders wants you to eat more skate
    Number of coronavirus deaths increasing in Belgium
    The Recap: Brussels, A City For Finding Love
    Brussels named 12th best city for singles in Europe
    Children too often exposed to unhealthy food advertising, says Sciensano
    Wild boar gets stuck in car bumper after collision
    Ghent scraps mask requirement in shopping streets
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian regions and EU join to fight invasive species

    Thursday, 26 August 2021

    By Alan Hope

    The red swamp crayfish. © Duloup/Wikimedia

    Belgium’s three regions have agreed to join forces to tackle invasive plants and animals species, Bruxelles Environnement has announced.

    The project has the name Riparias (Reaching Integrated and Prompt Action in Response to Invasive Alien Species), taking its name from ‘riparian’, meaning relating to the banks of rivers.

    A cost of €3.15 million will be shared among the three regions – Brussels, Flanders, and Wallonia – with additional funding from the European Union to the tune of €3.85 million.

    The project will run for six years and will focus on the river valleys of the Dijle (Flanders), Senne (Brussels and Flanders) and Marcq (Wallonia and Flanders).

    Currently, there is a list of 66 invasive species considered problematic by the EU, and 15 of them are present or likely to be present in Belgium – 12 plants and three types of crayfish.

    An invasive species is one that is not native to a given area but has been introduced there either deliberately or accidentally and allowed to grow in numbers. That covers a lot of plants and animals, but the thing that earns them the category of ‘invasive’ is that they have a detrimental effect on the local flora and fauna, including agriculture and humans.

    One example that will be targeted by the Riparias project is Procambarus clarkii, better known as the red swamp crayfish, Louisiana crawfish or mudbug. P. clarkii is native to northern Mexico and the southern and south-eastern parts of the US but is now invasive throughout Europe.

    It is now forbidden from being imported, bred, transported, commercialised, or intentionally released into the environment in the whole EU.

    In the plant field, one of the examples is the common hogweed (Heracleum sphondylium), which not only forces native plants out of their natural habitat but can also deliver a nasty burn to human skin that comes into contact.

    Another example is the water primrose (Ludwigia grandiflora), a water plant that grows so fast it quickly covers the surface of the water, depriving other lifeforms of sunlight and oxygen.