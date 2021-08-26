   
Man shot near playground in Antwerp
Thursday, 26 August, 2021
    Man shot near playground in Antwerp

    Thursday, 26 August 2021

    Credit: Belga

    A 41-year-old man was shot Wednesday evening at a playground in the Weerstandlaan in Borgerhout, according to De Standaard.

    The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office has appointed an investigating judge to further investigate the incident, the Dutch-language news outlet reported this morning.

    A perpetrator has not yet been identified.

    The shooting happened shortly before 9:00 PM on Wednesday evening, when a 41-year-old father of two was shot in the knee at his home near a playground in Borgerhout.

    The man was transported to a hospital and police arrived at the scene en masse, using a helicopter to sweep the area.

    “An investigating judge has been appointed to investigate the circumstances of the incident,” Kristof Aerts, spokesperson for the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office, told De Standaard.

    “We have not yet been able to identify the culprit, but we are looking at various possibilities.”

    A local resident told the paper that they’d never experienced such an incident as a shooting, but that crime was becoming a problem in the area.

    “Our neighbourhood has noticed for years that crime around the playground is increasing,” that resident said.

    “That’s why we’ve been asking for surveillance cameras for the past five years, but the answer we got was that it couldn’t be included in the budget.”

    There has been a stabbing at the playground in the past, but never a shooting, the resident said.

    “If cameras had been there, the investigation would have been much further on.”

