With nearly 80% of adults vaccinated, Wallonia reorganises vaccination campaign

Now that 78% of the adult population in Wallonia is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Walloon government has decided to reorganise its vaccination campaign.

The number of vaccination centres will be reduced from 40 to 16, but vaccination buses will also travel to different parts of the region to reach people at a more local level.

Additionally, general practitioners will also be able to vaccinate at their practices, Walloon Health Minister Christie Morreale announced at a press conference on Thursday.

However, unlike in the Brussels-Capital Region, they will have to collect the doses and syringes themselves from a pharmacy that will be indicated to them.

To reach the youngest age groups (18-35) where vaccination has been less successful, vaccination centres will be opened on the university campuses of Louvain-la-Neuve, Liège and Namur, and vaccination buses will also target the various colleges in Wallonia.

Additionally, from next month, the 150,000 people with an underlying condition living in Wallonia will also be able to receive a third vaccine dose in a hospital, in a vaccination centre or from their doctor.

The Walloon government hopes to complete this operation by mid-October at the latest.

Contacts are being made to allow vaccination in large companies, and a consultation is also underway to consider vaccination in schools.

To encourage young people to be vaccinated, the Walloon government will conduct an awareness campaign focused on this audience, said Morreale.

The Brussels Times