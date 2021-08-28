   
Brussels cyclists forced to u-turn mid race after wrong turn
Saturday, 28 August, 2021
    Brussels cyclists forced to u-turn mid race after wrong turn

    By Jules Johnston

    A critical moment of the Brussels Cycling Classic on Saturday briefly descended into chaos after several of the racers vying for first turned the wrong way at a junction.

    Cyclists Victor Campenaerts, Philippe Gilbert, Tosh Van der Sande, Brandon McNulty and Marc Hirschi all turned right, while Remco Evenepoel and Aimé De Gendt followed the course the way they were meant to.

    After realising their mistake the five cyclists about turned and resumed the race.

    “I was surprised that they turned the wrong way,” Evenepoel, who won the race, explained to local media. “I know the course so I knew it was to the left. Most also drive with a bike computer that indicates the way, so I was surprised that they all turned to the right. It was a shame for the course of the race because there were some strong guys in the leading group.”

    Evenepoel’s victory was already being predicted ahead of the race. “As a home rider, he knows the region like the back of his hand and he played his trump card at more than 80 km from the finish,” the event reads. “An elite group dived into the final, but Evenepoel was the one to put the icing on the cake with 11 km to go. He wins ahead of Aimé De Gendt and Tosh Van der Sande.”

    The race – which is one of the oldest races on the European calendar – started at the Cinquantenaire Park and finished at the Avenue Houba de Strooper (in front of the Stade Victor Boin). This is not to be confused with the BXL TOUR amateur bicycle race on Sunday, which is expected to cause road closures as several thousand cyclists pass through the city.