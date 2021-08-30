   
‘Hedgehogs are not pets’: Too many ending up in shelters
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 August, 2021
Latest News:
‘Hedgehogs are not pets’: Too many ending up...
Brussels focuses on video surveillance in its evolution...
3M vows to follow Flemish environmental safety measures...
Brussels can transfer Coronavirus patients to other regions...
Belgium’s cranes take flight for the first time...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 August 2021
    ‘Hedgehogs are not pets’: Too many ending up in shelters
    Brussels focuses on video surveillance in its evolution towards a ‘Smart City’
    3M vows to follow Flemish environmental safety measures
    Brussels can transfer Coronavirus patients to other regions from Monday
    Belgium’s cranes take flight for the first time (video)
    Paralympics: Joachim Gérard and Jef Vandorpe make tennis quarterfinals
    Brussels’ best architecture award: The nominees
    Luxembourg Province has one vaccination centre left open
    Brussels drops two places on Safe Cities Index
    Goalball: Belgian Bulls yet to qualify for quarter finals
    Dry weather expected next week
    Rogier Metro reopens after aggressive incident saw station closed
    Excavation of destroyed synagogue in Lithuania exposes new findings
    On site vaccination for construction workers coming to Brussels
    Belgian trains will almost return to normal by October 
    Concern behind multi-millionaire Marc Coucke fined €266 million
    Antwerp hospital denies influencing decision on fatal pedestrian crossing
    First edition of female leadership training in the digital age kicks off in Lisbon
    New anti-health pass protests in France
    Brussels cyclists forced to u-turn mid race after wrong turn
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Hedgehogs are not pets’: Too many ending up in shelters

    Monday, 30 August 2021

    Photo by Alexas_Fotos on Unsplash.

    The shelter for birds and wildlife (VOC) in Merelbeke has already taken in a thousand hedgehogs this year, on pace to exceed last year’s numbers by a significant margin.

    “Hedgehogs are not pets,” Nick De Meulemeester, who is in charge of the shelter, told De Standaard.

    De Meulemeester urged the public not to feed the animals anymore.

    The shelter used to only take in birds, but now the hedgehog is likely to overtake the wood pigeon as the most-collected species.

    “Wednesday was really hectic, with 22 hedgehogs in one day,” said De Meulemeester.

    “They arrive by the conveyor belt and we hardly have time to feed them.”

    De Meulemeester expects that the VOC will have collected 1,500 hedgehogs by the end of this year.

    Hedgehogs are wild animals not suitable to be kept as pets, and the current trend of collecting them in spite of (or without knowing beforehand) the heavy amount of work they require is a resurgence of their popularity in the 1990’s, according to Hugh Warwick in The Guardian.

    “People get bored of their pet hedgehogs,” explained Warwick, who has written two books on hedgehogs.

    “They are nocturnal, like to move around a lot and need a wheel on which to run. They also tend to poop as they run and end up smearing the wheel and themselves in faeces that will need to be cleaned up every day.”

    They also do not like to be handled by humans, and both their teeth and prickles are sharp.

    Every day 5,000 hedgehogs die in Belgium due to human activities: they die in traffic, they get stuck in a power line or they ingest poison meant for other animals or pests.

    Sometimes they drink the milk that people put out for their cats, which is lethal for hedgehogs as they cannot tolerate lactose.

    Healthy animals have to find their own food, and when humans feed wild animals it creates a burden on the environment.

    The Brussels Times