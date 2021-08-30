   
Almost 3,000 people left private sector to become teachers in Flanders
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 August, 2021
Latest News:
Almost 3,000 people left private sector to become...
Brussels’ Cirque Royal reopens from 3 September...
Work: absences of more than one month increase...
Covid infections between fully vaccinated people reduced by...
Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Not a Safe...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 August 2021
    Almost 3,000 people left private sector to become teachers in Flanders
    Brussels’ Cirque Royal reopens from 3 September
    Work: absences of more than one month increase
    Covid infections between fully vaccinated people reduced by 90%
    Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Not a Safe City?
    Brussels can now transfer Covid patients to Flemish hospitals
    None of Brussels’ intensive care patients had received a vaccine
    Alarming shortage of maths teachers in Flemish secondary schools
    ‘Hedgehogs are not pets’: Too many ending up in shelters
    Brussels focuses on video surveillance in move towards a ‘Smart City’
    3M vows to follow Flemish environmental safety measures
    Brussels can transfer Coronavirus patients to other regions from Monday
    Belgium’s cranes take flight for the first time
    Paralympics: Joachim Gérard and Jef Vandorpe make tennis quarterfinals
    Brussels’ best architecture award: The nominees
    Luxembourg Province has one vaccination centre left open
    Brussels drops two places on Safe Cities Index
    Goalball: Belgian Bulls yet to qualify for quarter finals
    Dry weather expected next week
    Rogier Metro reopens after aggressive incident saw station closed
    View more
    Share article:

    Almost 3,000 people left private sector to become teachers in Flanders

    Monday, 30 August 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    © Belga
    © Belga

    More and more people in Flanders are leaving their private sector jobs to become teachers, according to Flemish Minister of Education Ben Weyts.

    Last school year, 2,818 Flemish people switched from the private sector to education, the highest number ever.

    Since 1 September 2020, people with lateral entry status can take up to eight years of seniority with them when they switch to teaching.

    “This is one of the measures to tackle the shortage of teachers,” explained Flemish Minister of Education Ben Weyts.

    “Teaching is a wonderful profession, which you can also choose later in life. We are going to further remove the financial thresholds.”

    Nowhere is that teacher shortage seemingly greater in Flanders than in mathematics, where the lack of qualified candidates is reaching an alarming level.

    “We will add extra bottleneck subjects to the list so that more lateral entrants can take seniority from their old career into education and so that the number of lateral entrants can continue to rise,” Weyts said.

    “In the light of the coronavirus crisis, there may be extra people considering a career change. In education, many wonderful challenges await anyone who wants to help shape young people.”

    In a press release about the increase in people leaving the private sector for teaching, Weyts explained that people choose a career in teaching “because they want to teach children and young people with passion: it is not about the big money.”

    But the minister acknowledged that potential candidates can be hesitant to leave a current profession if it means starting at the entry level in the field of education and losing all their years of accumulated seniority.

    That’s why the lateral entry system was created for people switching from the private sector in order to teach so-called “bottleneck courses,” or subject areas that are facing a shortage of teachers.

    These include primary school teachers and teachers of Dutch, Dutch for newcomers, French, mathematics, engineering, woodworking, mechanics, commercial correspondence French and commercial correspondence Dutch.

    The new regulation entered into force on 1 September 2020.

    In the academic year 2020-2021, a total of 2,818 Lateral Entry candidates switched to education, which is 15 percent more than in the 2019-2020 school year, when there were 2,458 lateral entrants, and 23 percent more than in the 2015-2016 school year.