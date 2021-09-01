   
Covid-19: Testing positivity rate highest since May
Wednesday, 01 September, 2021
Covid-19: Testing positivity rate highest since May...
Last step of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes...
The Recap: What’s New Today?...
Here’s what’s new from 1 September...
Brussels to free up €61 million for sectors...
    Covid-19: Testing positivity rate highest since May

    Wednesday, 01 September 2021

    © Belga

    The average number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Belgium has now surpassed 2,000 per day after stabilising slightly last week.

    Between 22 and 28 August, an average of 2,025 new Covid-19 infections were detected per day, up 4% compared with the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Wednesday morning.

    Meanwhile, an average of 41,654.4 tests were performed daily, with a positivity rate of 5.4%, the highest it has been since May.

    During the same period, an average of 5.1 people died per day from the virus, down by 3% since last week, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,380.

    Between 25 and 31 August, on average, 61 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted per day, a 4% increase compared to the previous week.

    On Tuesday, a total of 668 people remained in hospitals due to an infection (6 fewer than on Monday), including 200 190 patients being treated in intensive care (-10), with 103 on a ventilator (-5).

    The virus reproduction rate has risen slightly to 1.04 after falling below 1.0 for the first time in weeks. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1.0, it means that the epidemic is spreading less quickly.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 241.6 over the past 14 days.

    As of Monday, more than 8.4 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 85.3% of the adult population, and 73% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.1 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 83.3% of the adult population in Belgium, and 70.3% of the total population.

    Today, a new set of relaxations of anti-Covid measures come into force. Find the details here.

