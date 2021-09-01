Belgian wins over €21 million in EuroMillions lottery...

A Belgian won more than €21 million with EuroMillions, the National Lottery reported on Wednesday.

The EuroMillions jackpot of €63,644,284 was won in Tuesday’s draw.

Three people had the right combination, including a Belgian.

The other winners are from France and England. The three won €21,214,762 each.

Although Belgians continued to gamble during the coronavirus crisis, EuroMillions proved to be the most Covid-19-sensitive game in the National Lottery’s offering.

The reason likely has to do with jackpots, which did not reach the levels of 2019.

Due to the pandemic, the Spanish lottery was forced to stop for several months, which caused other countries to hesitate.

Belgium implemented a few specific changes to their lottery system as a result of the health crisis, like increasing the amount of time people had to claim a winning ticket (in order to account for people who may be in quarantine or hospitalised) and no longer requiring people to travel in person to the European Quarter of Brussels to claim their winnings (instead having a Lottery official come to them at home).

For the first time in years, Belgium did not have a single EuroMillions jackpot winner last year.

The Brussels Times