   
Covid-19 case detected in the Belgian royal family
Thursday, 02 September, 2021
    the Royal Family. Credit: Belga

    A case of Covid-19 has been detected in the Belgian royal family, the Palace said on Thursday.

    “Following a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Royal Family, Their Majesties the King and the Queen have decided, as a precaution, to limit their contacts in the coming days, in accordance with the health regulations in force,” a statement from the palace explained on Thursday.

    The case was detected in one of the royal couple’s younger children, a source confirmed to the Belga agency.

    Both the King and Queen have already undergone a PCR test, the result of which was negative. However, “the activities on the agenda of the King and Queen this week and next Monday are therefore postponed or cancelled,” the statement adds.

    Consequently, a meeting scheduled for Thursday as part of the “Be Heroes” citizens’ initiative will not take place. The royal couple’s trip to the King Baudouin Stadium for the opening of the Van Damme Memorial on Friday has also been cancelled, as has Queen Mathilde’s visit to the ModeMuseum in Antwerp.

