Covid-19: More than 2,000 positive tests a day, deaths down 12%

The average number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Belgium continues to pass 2,000 per day after stabilising last week.

Between 24 and 30 August, an average of 2,049 new Covid-19 infections were detected per day, up 5% compared with the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, an average of 40,974.4 tests were performed daily, with a positivity rate of 5.4%, the highest it has been since May.

During the same period, an average of 5.1 people died per day from the virus, down by 12% since last week, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,392.

Between 27 August and 2 September, on average, 64.9 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted per day, a 14% increase compared to the previous week.

On Thursday, a total of 657 people remained in hospitals due to an infection (4 fewer than on Wednesday), including 194 patients being treated in intensive care (+2), with 104 on a ventilator (-3).

The virus reproduction rate has risen slightly to 1.09 after falling below 1.0 for the first time in weeks. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1.0, it means that the epidemic is spreading less quickly.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 243.2 over the past 14 days.

As of Wednesday, more than 8.4 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 85.4% of the adult population, and 73.2% of the total population.

Meanwhile, more than 8.1 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 83.5% of the adult population in Belgium, and 70.7% of the total population.

The Brussels Times