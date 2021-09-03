   
Covid-19: More than 2,000 positive tests a day, deaths down 12%
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 03 September, 2021
Latest News:
Covid-19: More than 2,000 positive tests a day,...
Thousands of events organised across Europe as part...
End of Operation Red Kite: Belgian troops return...
133 pupils ‘without a school’ in Brussels as...
‘Surprised’: Verlinden hits back at De Wever’s criticism...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 03 September 2021
    Covid-19: More than 2,000 positive tests a day, deaths down 12%
    Thousands of events organised across Europe as part of European Heritage Days
    End of Operation Red Kite: Belgian troops return from Islamabad
    133 pupils ‘without a school’ in Brussels as school year starts
    ‘Surprised’: Verlinden hits back at De Wever’s criticism of coronavirus rules
    Ryanair plans eleven new routes from Charleroi this winter
    Embargo on Belgian pork lifted in 14 out of 30 countries
    Belgium turns fully red on European travel map
    A month from deadline, petition to save bees still short of needed signatures
    No more restrictions for vaccinated people, say Socialists
    Special needs children left standing as bus fails to turn up
    Coming soon: ID cards for trustworthy locksmiths
    Port of Antwerp conducts noise study to measure nuisance after complaints
    Belgium in Brief: Tickets At The Ready, Please
    Covid-19 case detected in the Belgian royal family
    ‘Holding population hostage’: Belgium must lift all measures now, says De Wever
    Brussels police will no longer investigate all financial crimes
    ‘Dutch is the key to all other knowledge’: Flanders to tackle kids’ language delays
    Four Belgian universities among world Top 200
    Smoking banned in Flemish forests and nature reserves
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: More than 2,000 positive tests a day, deaths down 12%

    Friday, 03 September 2021

    © Belgium

    The average number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Belgium continues to pass 2,000 per day after stabilising last week.

    Between 24 and 30 August, an average of 2,049 new Covid-19 infections were detected per day, up 5% compared with the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Friday morning.

    Meanwhile, an average of 40,974.4 tests were performed daily, with a positivity rate of 5.4%, the highest it has been since May.

    During the same period, an average of 5.1 people died per day from the virus, down by 12% since last week, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,392.

    Between 27 August and 2 September, on average, 64.9 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted per day, a 14% increase compared to the previous week.

    On Thursday, a total of 657 people remained in hospitals due to an infection (4 fewer than on Wednesday), including 194 patients being treated in intensive care (+2), with 104 on a ventilator (-3).

    The virus reproduction rate has risen slightly to 1.09 after falling below 1.0 for the first time in weeks. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1.0, it means that the epidemic is spreading less quickly.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 243.2 over the past 14 days.

    As of Wednesday, more than 8.4 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 85.4% of the adult population, and 73.2% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.1 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 83.5% of the adult population in Belgium, and 70.7% of the total population.

    The Brussels Times