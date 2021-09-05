   
Two Belgian tourists lose their lives in Crete
Sunday, 05 September, 2021
Two Belgian tourists lose their lives in Crete
    Sunday, 05 September 2021
    Two Belgian tourists lose their lives in Crete
    Two Belgian tourists lose their lives in Crete

    Sunday, 05 September 2021

    Two Belgian tourists have died by drowning in Rethymnon, Crete, according to reports carried in local Greek media on Sunday and confirmed by the Foreign Ministry.

    Despite warnings that the sea was dangerous, the two victims went into the water and were soon in difficulty. They were brought back to the beach by the rescue services and taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

    According to Greek media, the deceased were both middle-aged men. While confirming the deaths, the Foreign Ministry gave no further details on the victims.

    The Brussels Times