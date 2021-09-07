   
Covid hospitalisations and ICU numbers at their highest since mid-June
Tuesday, 07 September, 2021
    Tuesday, 07 September 2021
    Covid hospitalisations and ICU numbers at their highest since mid-June

    Tuesday, 07 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Some 725 people are currently hospitalised in Belgium after contracting the coronavirus, a seven percent increase compared to the previous week.

    Of these, 235 are in intensive care (+18%).

    Both indicators are at their highest since mid-June, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday.

    The number of admissions to hospital continues to rise: between 31 August and 6 September, an average of 69.6 patients were hospitalised each day, an increase of 16 percent compared to the previous period.

    Between 28 August and 3 September, an average of 1,988 infections were recorded each day, a decrease of one percent compared to the previous seven days.

    Nearly 41,000 (40,857) tests were performed daily during this period, with a positivity rate of 5.4 percent.

    Also between 28 August and 3 September, an average of 5.1 people died each day from the coronavirus, a 10 percent decrease compared to the previous seven days.

    The pandemic has already claimed the lives of a total of 25,421 people in Belgium.

    The reproduction rate is 1.09. When higher than one, this indicator means that the epidemic is accelerating.

    The incidence rate, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 243.7 over 14 days.

    About 86 percent (+0.2%) of the adult population has already received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

