Low vaccination rate in Brussels must not hamper return to normal in Flanders, says N-VA leader

The low rate of vaccination against Covid-19 in Brussels must not prevent Flanders from returning to normal life with the necessary caution, N-VA leader Bart de Wever said on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview at his party’s family day in De Panne, De Wever also called for the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus to be lifted quickly.

“For my part, we can do without masks in stores, and certainly in the open air – what sense does that make?” the Flemish nationalist politician told Belga news agency after going on ‘The Ride to Happiness’, a roller coaster ride to Plopsaland.

However, he is not in favour of lifting all measures.

“We’re asking for a formula with a COVID safe ticket for the nightlife, for example,” he said. “In my opinion, it’s feasible. But the main objective is going back to work and seeing one another once again.”

“We’ve attained 90% vaccination (of the adult population) in Flanders,” the N-VA leader added. “We can return to normal life. We can see one another again, without masks. I’m like a child. Flanders was on target, which was unfortunately not the case or not yet the case for the other regions, but that must not prevent us from returning to a totally normal life.”

The Brussels Times