   
Low vaccination rate in Brussels must not hamper return to normal in Flanders, says N-VA leader
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 12 September, 2021
Latest News:
Low vaccination rate in Brussels must not hamper...
Amaury Paquet wins Brussels 20 km clocking 59:31...
Nine brewers to represent Belgium at Lille beer...
Parents to foot the bill for school trips...
Plane makes emergency landing after passenger refuses to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 12 September 2021
    Low vaccination rate in Brussels must not hamper return to normal in Flanders, says N-VA leader
    Amaury Paquet wins Brussels 20 km clocking 59:31
    Nine brewers to represent Belgium at Lille beer fest
    Parents to foot the bill for school trips for non-vaccinated children
    Plane makes emergency landing after passenger refuses to leave toilet
    Pope Francis Hungary visit, all eyes on meeting with Orban
    September 11 Attacks: Declassified FBI note points a finger at Saudi Arabia
    Doctors to stop giving paper prescriptions
    De Lijn farms out bus service for the isolated
    Brussels Airport fights birds on runways – with drones
    Barnier the Eurosceptic
    3,500 gather in Brussels to protest Covid measures
    Coronavirus: Fully vaccinated 10 times less likely to be hospitalised
    Brussels Terrace Award goes to Wolf Food Market
    Special focus on women at Heritage Days in Wallonia
    EU Finance Ministers cautiously optimistic over economic recovery
    Prime Minister De Croo against mandatory vaccination
    11 EU member states have not yet reached the 70 % vaccination goal
    Brussels taxi sector wants to hire 600 Uber drivers
    British Army major sentenced for theft of tanks from Brussels Army Museum
    View more
    Share article:

    Low vaccination rate in Brussels must not hamper return to normal in Flanders, says N-VA leader

    Sunday, 12 September 2021

    © Belga

    The low rate of vaccination against Covid-19 in Brussels must not prevent Flanders from returning to normal life with the necessary caution, N-VA leader Bart de Wever said on Sunday.

    Speaking in an interview at his party’s family day in De Panne, De Wever also called for the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus to be lifted quickly.

    “For my part, we can do without masks in stores, and certainly in the open air – what sense does that make?” the Flemish nationalist politician told Belga news agency after going on ‘The Ride to Happiness’, a roller coaster ride to Plopsaland.

    However, he is not in favour of lifting all measures.

    “We’re asking for a formula with a COVID safe ticket for the nightlife, for example,” he said. “In my opinion, it’s feasible. But the main objective is going back to work and seeing one another once again.”

    “We’ve attained 90% vaccination (of the adult population) in Flanders,” the N-VA leader added. “We can return to normal life. We can see one another again, without masks. I’m like a child. Flanders was on target, which was unfortunately not the case or not yet the case for the other regions, but that must not prevent us from returning to a totally normal life.”

    The Brussels Times