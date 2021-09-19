   
New Covid-19 police order in force in Liège
Sunday, 19 September, 2021
    New Covid-19 police order in force in Liège

    Sunday, 19 September 2021

    Demonstration against the Covid-19 measures in Liège in April 2021. Credit: Belga

    A new police order concerning the Covid-19 crisis was issued in the province of Liège by the provincial governor Hervé Jamar on Saturday.

    The order, which applies to the province’s 84 municipalities, took effect on Saturday, and was announced following a meeting of the province’s Crisis Cell, which Jamar convened to focus on the coronavirus measures.

    The Covid-19 situation is a source of concern in Liège, which recently went to Phase 4 following “a recent assessment by the RAG (Risk Assessment Group) that has resulted in recommendations from the RMG (Risk Management Group),” the Office of the Governor said in a statement.

    “It should be recalled that, at this stage, the crisis is still in the federal phase,” it explained. “In this regard, the RAG notes a sometimes significant increase in infections and hospitalisations in many of the province’s communes while the RMG lists a series of measures and leaves a certain autonomy to local authorities.”

    The new police order has thus been issued as a precautionary measure, but also to stress the importance of clear rules. It is now up to the municipalities and local police services to enforce it.

    “This preventive order is naturally aimed at curbing an increase in the Covid-19 epidemic,” the Office of the Governor explained. “It insists, among other things, on compliance with social distancing rules on different occasions.”

    Additionally, wearing a face mask or alternative cloth mask is still mandatory for anyone aged 12 years and above, in many places.

    It should be noted that the face mask requirement does not apply to events whose organisers condition admission on the ability to produce a Covid Safe Ticket (CST).

    The Brussels Times