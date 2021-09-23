   
Government plans blacklist for social housing tenants
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 23 September, 2021
Latest News:
Government plans blacklist for social housing tenants...
Wallonia is building five bicycle highways to Brussels...
Slight rise in Covid-19 infections, decrease in hospitalisations...
Small airplane crashes near airport in Limburg, pilot...
Fewer people cycling to work, longer distances covered...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 23 September 2021
    Government plans blacklist for social housing tenants
    Wallonia is building five bicycle highways to Brussels
    Slight rise in Covid-19 infections, decrease in hospitalisations
    Small airplane crashes near airport in Limburg, pilot (59) dies
    Fewer people cycling to work, longer distances covered
    VUB opens vaccination centre on campus in Etterbeek
    No double taxation risk for BE-LUX cross-border telework until 2022
    Increase in business trips being booked from Belgium
    Mandatory vaccination is ‘only way out’, says Brussels MP
    Quarantine rules eased in primary and nursery schools
    Diplomatic dispute between Belgium and Rwanda over Hotel Rwanda hero
    Belgium’s care centre residents will get third vaccine dose
    ‘Tit for tat’: Belgium promises tougher punishments for violence against police
    Brussels’ Covid-19 death rate three times higher than in Flanders
    Belgium in Brief: What’s Your Backstory?
    No jail time for man who assaulted five police officers
    Former financial worker wins Brussels Chocolatier of the Year
    Putin extends import ban on European food products
    Wallonia will ‘clearly’ require Covid Safe Ticket soon, says Health Minister
    Aldi and Lidl join agreement to stop selling broiler chickens
    View more
    Share article:

    Government plans blacklist for social housing tenants

    Thursday, 23 September 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Anne Deknock

    The Flemish government is planning to compile a blacklist of antisocial tenants of so-called social housing, according to housing minister Matthias Diependaele (N-VA).

    The idea is that anyone renting social accommodation – financed ultimately by the government but administered by housing associations and social renting agencies – who behaves in an antisocial way, can be placed on a blacklist and evicted, as well as being prevented from being able to take another apartment or house.

    Antisocial behaviour would include seriously disturbing neighbours and causing damage to the accommodation occupied.

    From 1 January 2023, anyone evicted from a social home will automatically be placed on the blacklist, and thus be prevented from taking up new social accommodation. The only alternative at that point would be the private rental market, which would inevitably be more expensive, not to mention difficult to obtain.

    Owners of private rental properties, however, complain that as a last resort antisocial tenants will turn to them, while they themselves have no right to consult the blacklist to get a view of the tenant’s record.

    There is one judicial hurdle to overcome: a tenant can only be blacklisted if their eviction was ordered by a justice of the peace. In the first place, the offending tenant will be barred from signing up to the waiting list for new accommodation – a central registry is being planned for the whole region rather than the municipal lists kept now – for three years. Only after that period can the waiting begin.

    Meanwhile Diependaele has been accused of using the eye-catching news of a blacklist for antisocial tenants to divert from the much more serious problem caused by owners of social housing.

    They have been accused of defrauding local authorities and failing to maintain their properties, among other malpractices.

    The social renting agencies and housing associations administer some 160,000 properties to house 150,000 families, in total some 375,000 people. Of those 150,000 official tenants, 58 were evicted in 2020 – each one a problem to their surroundings, but a minuscule number (0.032%) in total. And of course the official tenant is not alone in being evicted: the children have to go too.

    The number of evictions due to a lack of maintenance and quality of life is therefore very limited,” Björn Mallants, director of the Association of Flemish Housing Associations (VVH), which represents 85 companies, told Apache.

    At present, he said, housing associations have to give good solid reasons for refusing someone a place on the waiting list. The new approach will turn that responsibility on its head.