SNCB boosts trains to handle cycling traffic this weekend

Belgian train operator SNCB is planning to increase the number of trains serving Antwerp and Leuven stations this weekend as they play host the main events of the cycling world championships.

Twenty-nine extra trains are planned for Leuven station.

“Additional trains will be put into circulation and the seating capacity will be increased compared to the current offer (75,000 additional seats). SNCB recommends that passengers prepare their journey using the online travel planner and buy their tickets in advance,” the railway company said in a statement on Thursday.

“In order to make the races possible, accessibility by car is restricted in the World Championships host cities. This is why we advise taking the train to experience the races up close,” SNCB adds on its website.

In Antwerp, the main square (Grote Markt) and several streets around it will be closed for the race, but the starting point is roughly a 20-minute walk from the station.

The final of the race follows a loop right through the centre of Leuven, which will also be difficult to reach by car. This point can be reached on foot from the station in about 15 minutes.

