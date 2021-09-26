   
Wallonia’s clean-up drive seen as a major success
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 26 September, 2021
Latest News:
Vaccination appointments increase five-fold in Wallonia following introduction...
Appeals for social dialogue as over 500 jobs...
Elections in Iceland: Women in the majority in...
Wallonia’s clean-up drive seen as a major success...
New World War II monument inaugurated near Antwerp...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 26 September 2021
    Vaccination appointments increase five-fold in Wallonia following introduction of Covid Safe Tickets
    Appeals for social dialogue as over 500 jobs at risk in Nivelles
    Elections in Iceland: Women in the majority in Parliament, a first in Europe
    Wallonia’s clean-up drive seen as a major success
    New World War II monument inaugurated near Antwerp
    Citizens speak out at the Conference on the Future of Europe
    First non-EU countries associated to Horizon Europe
    Drug dealer arrested with 50,000 euros on his person
    Close to 5,000 persons demonstrate in Namur against Covid-19 measures
    Brussels Mobility wants to know how you feel (about travel)
    WHO recommends Regeneron to treat Covid-19, but only in certain cases
    Energy prices threaten British vegetables
    Top scientist heads for Denmark to avoid compulsory retirement
    Freed Catalan president will return to Brussels on Monday
    ‘The time has come to return to normal life’: Norway lifts restrictions after 561 days
    Brussels tourism sector not expected to bounce back fully before 2022
    Multilingualism in Brussels ‘key to success of children’
    Third vaccine shot to be offered to all 65 and older in Belgium
    Prime Minister De Croo highlights need for action on climate change at UN General Assembly
    Drug dealer carrying 50,000 euro arrested in Liège
    View more
    Share article:

    Wallonia’s clean-up drive seen as a major success

    Sunday, 26 September 2021

    © Belga

    Over 80,000 persons answered a call by the Be WaPP non-profit organisation to join the 7th edition of its “Grand nettoyage,” a four-day drive to clean up Wallonia’s streets, rivers and countryside, organisers said on Saturday.

    The number of participants in this year’s edition, from 23 – 26 September, was almost twice as high as in 2020, when 165 tonnes of waste were collected, even though the drive was again slowed down somewhat by the novel Coronavirus.

    The “Grand nettoyage” is usually held in Spring but was pushed back to September for the second year running because of the health crisis.

    “No fewer than 683 schools, took part, which represents over 50,000 students,” Be WaPP Executive Director Benoit Bastien said. “We’ve also observed strong participation by businesses, with over 120 of them participating, representing a total of more than 2,000 persons.”

    Other participants included about 12,000 private individuals, 8,000 members of the associative sector and 3,000 employees of public administrations in Wallonia.

    This year, Be WaPP and its partners worked on riverbeds using adapted equipment such as boats and dry-suits with the idea of giving back their sheen to the region’s waterways.

    “Here at Thon-Samson, we, in collaboration with Contrat de Rivière Haute-Meuse, removed a caravan that was in pieces and even tent poles, from the water,” the non-profit association said.

    Some 500 persons were expected on Sunday for a special operation in Pepinster to clean up area around the the Wegnez purification plant, which is still reeling from the effects of the floods.

    The Brussels Times