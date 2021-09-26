Wallonia’s clean-up drive seen as a major success...

Over 80,000 persons answered a call by the Be WaPP non-profit organisation to join the 7th edition of its “Grand nettoyage,” a four-day drive to clean up Wallonia’s streets, rivers and countryside, organisers said on Saturday.

The number of participants in this year’s edition, from 23 – 26 September, was almost twice as high as in 2020, when 165 tonnes of waste were collected, even though the drive was again slowed down somewhat by the novel Coronavirus.

The “Grand nettoyage” is usually held in Spring but was pushed back to September for the second year running because of the health crisis.

“No fewer than 683 schools, took part, which represents over 50,000 students,” Be WaPP Executive Director Benoit Bastien said. “We’ve also observed strong participation by businesses, with over 120 of them participating, representing a total of more than 2,000 persons.”

Other participants included about 12,000 private individuals, 8,000 members of the associative sector and 3,000 employees of public administrations in Wallonia.

This year, Be WaPP and its partners worked on riverbeds using adapted equipment such as boats and dry-suits with the idea of giving back their sheen to the region’s waterways.

“Here at Thon-Samson, we, in collaboration with Contrat de Rivière Haute-Meuse, removed a caravan that was in pieces and even tent poles, from the water,” the non-profit association said.

Some 500 persons were expected on Sunday for a special operation in Pepinster to clean up area around the the Wegnez purification plant, which is still reeling from the effects of the floods.

The Brussels Times