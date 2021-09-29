   
Popularity of electric bicycles grows in Wallonia and Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021
Latest News:
European Commission: “No dilemma to protect EU’s external...
Food banks call for financial incentives to donate...
Tomorrowland takes first steps towards three summer festivals...
Uber to suspend its app in protest over...
Dutch politician accused of plan to assassinate prime...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 29 September 2021
    European Commission: “No dilemma to protect EU’s external borders against irregular migration”
    Food banks call for financial incentives to donate food
    Tomorrowland takes first steps towards three summer festivals
    Uber to suspend its app in protest over lack of taxi reform
    Dutch politician accused of plan to assassinate prime minister
    ‘Stigmatising’: Brussels won’t publish vaccination figures per care institution
    Brussels goes pink for start of breast cancer awareness month
    Booster vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna for all over-65s
    Popularity of electric bicycles grows in Wallonia and Brussels
    Misinterpretation of expiry date labels resulting in food waste
    Belgium in Brief: Cars vs. Bikes
    ‘Hugely historic’: Healthy environment could become fundamental right
    Bystander effect: Most witnesses of harassment don’t intervene
    ‘Guerilla urbanism’: new bicycle lanes on Brussels Rue de la Loi denounced
    ‘Need remains very high’: 12,000 meals distributed a day in Wallonia
    Two seriously injured after suspected illegal race in Antwerp
    EU supports WHO-initiative to improve mental health system in Europe after Coronavirus crisis
    Antwerp gets the country’s first rooftop forest
    ‘The polluter pays’: Flanders raises taxes on incineration of industrial waste
    Oil prices fall after 3-year high
    View more
    Share article:

    Popularity of electric bicycles grows in Wallonia and Brussels

    Wednesday, 29 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Already well established in Flanders, the popularity of electric bicycles is now growing in Wallonia and Brussels. This is partly down to the variety of models available, a survey carried out by Vias – the institute for road safety – revealed.

    Undoubtedly, the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of electric bicycles as a way of avoiding public transport. The Vias survey, released on Wednesday, registers considerable increases in the use of electric bicycles over the last year: 40% in Wallonia and 47% in Brussels. For over three years in Flanders, one in three bike users have been riding electric models.

    This isn’t to overlook the residual popularity for the traditional bicycle – after all, Belgium has a reputation as the motherland of cycling. However, the disparity between regions is noteworthy; even more interesting is the variety of electric models in different regions.

    In Flanders, the traditional electric bicycle makes up 80% of electric models but this drops to just 46% in Wallonia and Brussels. Yet sales of folding electric bicycles have grown in these two regions and now account for 21% of electric bicycles in Wallonia and 17% in Brussels. In Flanders, this figure is only 8%.

    Walloons seem quite fond of electric mountain bikes (11% of users), whilst these types of e-bike are almost absent in Flanders (2%) and Brussels (4%) – hardly surprising when the topography of the different regions is considered.

    Electric cargo bikes, such as those used by small businesses, account for 9% of e-bikes in Brussels but are rare outside the capital.

    Related Posts

     

    But despite regional differences, Vias stressed that electric bicycles are primarily used for leisure (76% of the time). Only 30% of e-bike owners use them to commute, of which Brussels residents do so the most (36%).

    With regard to accidents, one in six e-bike users have had accidents with other users. Accidents are more prevalent in Wallonia (33% of users) than Brussels (25%) or Flanders (10%).

    Vias highlighted the importance of investing in infrastructure that makes cyclists feel safe – as Wallonia is doing here.

    In 2020, Décathlon estimated that 5.5 million bicycles are in use in Belgium with electric bicycles making up 38.6% of new bicycles sold in Europe in the same year.

    The Brussels Times