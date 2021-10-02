   
No case yet for booster shot for everyone, says Task Force head
Saturday, 02 October, 2021
    © Belga

    Nothing justifies considering a booster shot of a vaccine against the coronavirus for all Belgians, according to the president of the Vaccination Task Force, Dirk Ramaekers.

    “For the moment there is no case for a third dose for the entire population,” Mr. Ramaekers said on Saturday.

    Belgium has just ordered new vaccines, mostly manufactured by Pfizer, as part of a European order.

    A third dose of vaccine is currently being administered in Belgium to the over-65s, residents of nursing homes and anyone whose immune system is compromised. However, for now there is “absolutely no argument” for envisaging a third dose for the entire population, Mr. Ramaekers said.

    It is also too early to think of a possible fourth dose for the most vulnerable groups.

    “We first need to wait and see the effects of the third dose,” the Task Force head added.

    The Brussels Times