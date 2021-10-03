Budget for wolf-proof fencing skyrockets by ten times...

The Flemish budget for wolf-proof fencing is expected to be multiplied by ten in the wake of multiple wolf attacks on cattle and livestock.
In 2020, subsidies for such fencing were budgeted at around €75,000. A new subsidy regulation already given preliminary approval will be ten times that amount, reports the Flemish infocentre for agriculture and horticulture (VILT).
Under old regulations for wolf-proof fencing, VILT reports, less than half of the costs incurred were reimbursed.
For a 1-hectare plot with a perimeter of 500 metres, the investment costs were estimated at €2,050 and the labour costs for installation at least €1,000.
Annual maintenance takes about 40 hours, which at a labour cost of €16.50 comes to €660. The total cost in year one therefore rises to €3,710, and the old subsidy only covered a maximum of €1,640, or 80 percent of the investment cost.