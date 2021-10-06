   
Fewer Covid-19 infections, increase in hospitalisations
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 October, 2021
Latest News:
EMA considers rolling review of first anti-Covid pill...
Employers fear ‘Monday morning sickness’ if Belgium bans...
‘Historically high energy prices’ lead to €700 increase...
Google Maps will soon suggest most eco-friendly route...
Belgian restaurant in world top 50 for 16th...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 October 2021
    EMA considers rolling review of first anti-Covid pill ‘in coming days’
    Employers fear ‘Monday morning sickness’ if Belgium bans sick notes
    ‘Historically high energy prices’ lead to €700 increase in bills
    Google Maps will soon suggest most eco-friendly route
    Belgian restaurant in world top 50 for 16th time
    European Commission presents first-ever EU strategy on combating antisemitism
    Fewer Covid-19 infections, increase in hospitalisations
    Brussels expands public drinking ban in city centre
    Nearly 150,000 booster vaccines administered in Belgium so far
    ‘Possible effect of Covid Safe Ticket’: more Brussels young people want vaccine
    Ethnic profiling and violence: 75% of Brussels youth fear police
    Antwerp hosting ‘Oscars of Gastronomy’ event to promote Belgian cuisine
    ‘Blind panic’ on energy market: gas and electricity prices through the roof again
    GDPR fines for third quarter almost €1 billion
    Research into radioactive waste disposal could cost Belgium up to €1.75 billion
    Pandora papers: European Council updates short-list of tax havens
    Damning report reveals ‘overwhelming’ extent of sexual abuse in French Church
    Belgium in Brief: Message Not Sent
    Commission failed to protect EU forests and improve biodiversity, report finds
    European flag wrongly displayed in Belgium’s CovidSafe app
    View more
    Share article:

    Fewer Covid-19 infections, increase in hospitalisations

    Wednesday, 06 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The daily average of new coronavirus infections is decreasing slightly, however, the number of people ending up in the hospital or dying as a result of the virus continues to rise.

    Between 26 and 2 October, an average of 1,900 new coronavirus infections were identified every day, a 2% decrease from the previous seven days, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Wednesday morning.

    Meanwhile, the average number of tests taken has also decreased, as 44,558.6 tests were taken, 7% fewer than last week. The positivity rate sits at 4.7%, up by 0.2% since last week.

    During the same period, an average of 8.3 people died per day from the virus, a 7% increase compared to last week. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,640.

    Between 29 September and 5 October, on average, 59.4 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, an 11% increase since the previous week.

    On Tuesday, a total of 748 people were in hospitals due to an infection (16 more than on Monday), including 210 patients being treated in intensive care (+2), with 120 on a ventilator (+4).

    Related News

     

    The virus reproduction rate has slightly decreased again to 1.04 after rising to 1.10 on Saturday. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is higher than 1, it means that the epidemic is gaining ground in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has fallen slightly and now sits at 232.8 over the past 14 days.

    As of Monday, more than 8.6 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 87% of the adult population, and 75% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.43 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 85% of the adult population in Belgium, and 73% of the total population.

    Belgium has also started administering booster doses of coronavirus vaccines to people from certain vulnerable groups to keep the protection against the coronavirus sufficiently high. So far, around 150,000 people have received such a dose.

    The Brussels Times