Ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles to be installed across Flanders

Wednesday, 06 October, 2021
    The 350 kWh charging stations are capable of charging four electric cars at the same time.

    A set of ultra-fast charging stations by German company Ionity were inaugurated on Wednesday at the Living Tomorrow Campus in Vilvoorde, near the Brussels ring.

    The 350 kWh charging stations are capable of charging four electric cars at the same time. A quarter of an hour of charging offers up to 300 km of range.

    “This is an important step towards the future of electric driving,” said Flemish Mobility Minister Lydia Peeters, who attended the inauguration.

    The minister has the ambition to equip the busiest roads and highways in Flanders with a fast or ultra-fast charging infrastructure every 25 km.

    “The accessibility and proximity of the charging stations is important so that people can be confident that they will never run out of power with their electric vehicle,” Peeters said.

    Ionity is a German company which brings together several car manufacturers. It has already installed other charging stations in the country, notably around the city of Liege.

    The energy used is 100% renewable. Other fast charging stations were also put into service on Wednesday in Jette, also near the Brussels ring.

