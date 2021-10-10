New fast train will link Antwerp and Hasselt

An upcoming expansion to a pre-existing fast train service will soon link the Flemish cities of Antwerp and Hasselt, significantly shortening travel time for those commuting between the two.

Starting 13 December, the new service will run every hour on weekdays between the two provincial capitals, NMBS confirmed to HLN. The service builds upon a so-called peak hour train, which – as the name conveys – already runs the route during peak hours.

Once in place, the service is expected to take around an hour, shaving off time by not stopping at Aarschot and other smaller stops along the route.

The train will stop in: