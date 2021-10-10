FAQ: Sunday’s Climate March...

Extinction Rebellion members and supporters during a climate demonstration in Brussels in 2020. Credit: Extinction Rebellion Belgium/Facebook

Looking to attend today’s climate march in Brussels, but don’t know where to start?

Here’s what you need to know:

When is it happening?

The march starts at 1:00 PM and aims to reach its destination at around 4:00 PM.

What’s the route?

Protesters will march from North Station, travelling along the small ring road and the rue de la Loi before reaching the Parc du Cinquantenaire. Missed the start? Best to walk the route to catch up.

Will there be any disruptions?

Traffic is expected surrounding the route between 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

The Reyers-Centre, Cinquantenaire and Loi tunnels will be closed to traffic in the direction of the centre.

Brussels public transport operator STIB already expects the march will impact the following services:

Tram lines 92 and 93

15 bus lines (12, 21, 20, 29, 36, 46, 56, 58, 60, 61, 63, 65, 66, 79 and 88)

No impact is expected on the metro.

Do I need a covid safe ticket?

No, but masks are required.

Can I use public transport?

Yes, STIB services will be free between 12 noon and 7:00 PM on Sunday 10 October for the Climate March in Brussels. During this time, metro entrance gates will open, and ticket machines will be inactive, allowing for free travel on services unaffected by the march.

What about trains?

SNCB announced it would put on more trains to and from Brussels to serve the march, with prices reduced by 50%.

How many people are expected?

More than 80 organisations have said they will be present, with over 24,000 marked as attending or interested on the event’s Facebook page.

What do I need to know before I go?

The Belgian government is being called upon to call on the Belgian government to set more ambitious targets and ensure that its climate policy is as fair as possible. Read more here.

Sunday’s action is planned to lead up to the COP26 UN climate summit due to take place in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November. The organisers hope to act as a catalyst for action on the Paris Climate Accords, which aim to restrict global warming to a maximum of 1.5°C. Read more here.

