Fight tax evasion rather than simply cutting costs, socialist leader urges

The President of Belgium’s socialist party, Paul Magnette, has called for a greater focus on fighting tax evasion rather than seeking to cut spending at all cost in the 2022 budget, currently being discussed by the main ministers in the Federal Government.

“If we apply ourselves to fighting tax fraud, we can find two, three, four billion euros,” Mr. Magnette said on the Flemish public channel VRT’s weekly televised programme ‘De Zevende Dag’, in a reference to the “Pandora Papers,” a body of documents unearthed in an investigation by an international consortium of journalists into the use of offshore companies to evade taxes.

His call came as federal government ministers resumed discussions on the 2022 budget on Sunday, with just two days to go before a constitutional October 12 deadline for Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to issue his general policy declaration in the Chamber of Representatives.

For Mr. Magnette, who heads the largest of the three French-speaking parties in Belgium’s seven-member Vivaldi coalition, the main thing is not how much money is saved in putting together the budget but the way it is done. “One, two, three, four billion – the amount is not essential. The issue is how we do it,” he told VRT.

“If we tackle tax evasion seriously, we can find two, three or four billion” euros, the head of Belgium’s Francophone Socialists added, suggesting that the focus should be on the largest incomes and multinationals. “There’s a lot of money that we can find among Belgian families that lodge their money in tax havens,” without making ordinary citizens pay, he said.

Well-known names are among the individuals and companies exposed by the Pandora Papers, the PS leader recalled. “It’s a scandal when these people don’t pay their taxes correctly in Belgium,” he argued. “Our budget would otherwise be balanced.”

Mr. Magnette also deplored the fact that some investments that were included in the recovery plan were being cut by the line ministers during the budget negotiations, with the initial three-billion-euro expenditure slashed to one billion. “I find that a bit of a pity,” Mr. Magnette said. “We really need to invest. It’s a one shot on the budget.”

“Moreover, it costs us practically nothing since interest rates are very low,” he added, reiterating that he was in favour of investing in railways, insulation and renovating buildings.

Such investments need to be more than a billion euros, the PS leader stressed, arguing that public investments cost little but benefit the economy and jobs.

