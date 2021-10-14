   
Diesel and petrol prices will rise again on Friday
Thursday, 14 October, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Diesel and petrol prices at the pump are set to rise once again from Friday, according to the latest update from the Energy Directorate of the FPS Economy.

    A litre of petrol 95 (E10) will cost up to €1.7190 per litre at the pump on Friday, an increase of 3 cents, the Belga News Agency reports. 

    The price of gasoline 98 (E5) will cost €1.8090 per litre, an increase of 2.5 cents. The price of diesel (B7) will rise by 2.1 cents to a maximum of €1.7350 per litre.

    Heating oil will also become more expensive and will cost a maximum of EUR 0.7777 per litre from Friday for an order of 2,000 litres or more.

    According to the FPS Economy, which tracks and communicates the prices, the price increases are in line with the evolution of the international oil markets.

    Fuel prices have soared in recent months as Europe is hit by an energy crisis that has seen some pumps empty. Demand has been driven by the opening up of economies as health restrictions related to the pandemic have been easing.

    The Brussels Times

