   
Suicide second-leading cause of death among European youth
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 October, 2021
Latest News:
Suicide second-leading cause of death among European youth...
‘Too little, too late’: Brussels mayors criticise CST...
Sciensano expert warns of rising Covid-19 cases this...
Hospital food is making you sick, Belgian study...
Belgium in Brief: Supply Issues...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Covid Safe Ticket mandatory in Brussels, but no fines yet
    2
    How I learned to stop worrying and love my bike
    3
    France and Spain get greener, Eastern Europe turns red on travel map
    4
    Belgian company to build largest Guggenheim Museum
    5
    NASA astronaut shares photo of Brussels from space
    Share article:

    Suicide second-leading cause of death among European youth

    Friday, 15 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Unsplash

    Suicide is the number two killer among young people living in Europe, a recent Unicef report on the state of their mental health found.

    The research titled “On My Mind” – presented Friday morning to the European Commission – examined the main elements causing damage to their mental health and laid out action points for governments to tackle the problem.

    “Despite all we know, governments and societies are investing far, far too little in promoting, protecting and caring for the mental health
    of children, young people and their caregivers,” the report stated.

    Every year in Europe, 1,200 children and young people between the ages of 10 and 19 take their own lives, which equates to three adolescents taking their lives every day. Meanwhile, it found 16.3% of all boys and girls in Europe aged 10–19 have a mental disorder, the equivalent of nine million young people.

    In Belgium, this figure is as high as the European average. When looking at differences based on gender, girls aged 10–19 are slightly less likely to have a mental disorder (16%) than boys (16.6%).

    Related News

     

    When it comes to the concerns expressed by young people in Belgium, the complex relationship between digital technology usage and mental health, as well as domestic violence, were at the top of the list.

    Several children argued that there is an urgent need for proper support to be offered to parents and children, with one 17-year-old boy saying: “We need to hire people, social workers, for example, to accompany the families. The parents need to take their anger out on something other than us.”

    Concrete action and support needed

    The non-profit organisation said that the absence of leadership and commitment was at the root of this problem, as they have so far failed to respond to this growing issue in a correct way.

    Although Unicef recognised that the pandemic has put the mental health and well-being of young people at risk for an entire generation, it also stressed that it offers “an opportunity to build back better.”

    Researchers put forward three core principles – commitment from leaders, backed by investment; Communication to break down stigmas and open conversations on mental health; Action to strengthen the capacity – which they stressed the next steps should focus on.

    “The European Union institutions should scale up their action to build back better by laying down the foundations for more resilient national health and social protection systems while centring the recovery on the new generation’s well-being with a focus on making mental health services accessible to all who need them,” the report stated.

    Those in need of a listening ear or with any questions about suicide can contact the Suicide Line anonymously on the toll-free number 1813 or at www.zelfmoord1813.be in Dutch, at 0800 32 123 in French, or at 02 648 40 14 in English.

    Latest news

    ‘Too little, too late’: Brussels mayors criticise CST implementation
    After a two week delay, the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will become mandatory in several situations in Brussels from today (Friday). Some mayors blame a ...
    Sciensano expert warns of rising Covid-19 cases this winter
    The return of colder weather and the relaxing of health measures are giving rise to new Covid-19 contaminations and hospitalisations around Belgium, ...
    Hospital food is making you sick, Belgian study shows
    Eating hospital meals results in a measurable decline in health, according to a report from the Flemish television network VTM, which paints a ...
    Belgium in Brief: Supply Issues
    There are few things more jarring than walking into a store and finding that the shelves are empty, be that partially or otherwise. One thing ...
    Stolen Magritte painting on display for first time in ten years
    Surrealist painter René Magritte's work "Olympia", which made headlines across the world when it was stolen from a museum in Belgium in 2009, will be ...
    Brussels airport pilots ’15 minute’ PCR test
    Brussels Airport has announced that it will soon begin a trial of an ultra-fast PCR test able to detect Covid-19 in 15 minutes, a far faster ...
    Over 1,000 demonstrators march in Brussels following sexual assault allegations
    Around 1,300 people gathered in Ixelles on Thursday night to march against sexual violence, according to reporting from Bruzz. The march was ...
    Covid Safe Ticket mandatory in Brussels, but no fines yet
    The Brussels-Capital Region will expand the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) from today (Friday), but it will take a few days before rule-breakers ...
    Belgium hosts ‘farewell party’ for Merkel today
    Angela Merkel will be in Belgium on Friday for an official visit as a symbolic "farewell" before leaving her position as German Chancellor after 16 ...
    Stromae unveils new surprise single ‘Santé’
    The Belgian artist Stromae has officially released his new single, Santé (Health), which surprised fans when it appeared on platforms on Friday ...
    Financial assistance for households facing rising energy bills this winter
    As energy prices continue to climb across the continent, the Federal Government has committed to financial measures that will help many Belgian ...
    Carrefour struggled to fill shelves, even after strike ends
    Carrefour continues to struggle with empty shelves, despite the fact that the strike at the distribution centre in Nivelles has been over for a week, ...