Lidl goes on strike: Half of supermarkets in Belgium closes on Saturday

One in two Lidl shops remained closed on Saturday morning, Lidl spokeswoman Isabelle Colbrandt said. Staff have been on strike for several days to protest against “untenable working conditions”.

According to the spokeswoman, the movement is stronger in Wallonia, who also added that the management of Lidl “deplores” the strike as a new talks between the union and management is scheduled for Saturday.

Related Posts

Lidl staff have been on strike since Wednesday, Belga News Agency reports. The union is demanding action to reduce high workloads.