Huge cannabis farm discovered inside closed down Chinese restaurant near Charleroi

A cannabis plantation with several hundred mature plants was dismantled on Friday evening in a former Chinese restaurant on Chaussée de Bruxelles near Charleroi, Belgian newspaper Sud Presse reported on Sunday.

Belgian police had earlier that day discovered a the illegal cannabis plantation.

There were so many plants that the police were not able to remove all of them in the same evening, they had to return the next morning.

The Charleroi public prosecutor’s office confirmed on Saturday that an investigation had been opened.