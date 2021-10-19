   
PFOS contamination found in air around 3M factory
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021
Latest News:
PFOS contamination found in air around 3M factory...
Belgium is global leader in plastic recycling and...
Lidl reopens all Belgian shops as strike actions...
Brussels Christmas Market will once again return on...
New coronavirus infections above 3,000 for first time...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    New coronavirus infections above 3,000 for first time since May
    2
    Students filmed naked on ULB campus given a warning
    3
    Belgian chocolatier agrees to $15 million settlement over misled consumers allegations
    4
    Tram line and cycle path to connect Brussels’ outskirts to airport
    5
    Café patron stabs manager after being asked to see proof of vaccination
    Share article:

    PFOS contamination found in air around 3M factory

    Tuesday, 19 October 2021

    © Belga

    Months after unsafe levels of the chemical PFOS were discovered in the water and soil in the vicinity of a 3M factory in Antwerp, in addition to in the blood of residents living nearby, new evidence indicates the air is also polluted.

    The news comes from a new study by the Flemish Research Institute for Technological Research (VITO) and the Flemish Agency for the Environment (VMM), according to reporting by De Standaard.

    Researchers at eight locations measured the presence and concentration of PFOS in dust samples.

    The highest concentrations were found in the area around the Oosterweel construction site, near the factory that manufacturer 3M used to occupy.

    They say it isn’t yet clear to what extent the PFOS measured there originates from the polluted soil kicked up by construction or from the 3M site itself.

    Rainy weather may have affected the measurements, as well, because there is less dust in the air overall during times of heavy precipitation.

    Related News

     

    The further away from the Oosterweel site and 3M, the lower the concentrations of PFOS in the air – in the centre of the Zwijndrecht neighbourhood, a few kilometres away, the measured concentration of PFOS is already nine times lower.

    The study states that the concentrations found are not alarming, but that they leave room for improvement. However, there are no clear national or international standards yet when it comes to PFOS.

    VITO and VMM have now drawn up a temporary assessment framework based on an initial proposal from the developer of the Oosterweel construction project, which was guided by calculations of the European Food Safety Authority.

    The next step is to map out the emissions from the 3M plant itself, both past and present.

    The Environmental Inspectorate has instructed 3M to clarify this quickly with the help of independent experts.

    In the meantime, people have been told to be cautious eating produce grown within a certain radius of the factor, likewise with eggs and other animal products obtained from livestock in that zone.

    Latest news

    Belgium is global leader in plastic recycling and bioplastic innovations
    Belgium is among the best-performing countries when it comes to innovation in plastic recycling and researching alternative plastics technologies, an ...
    Lidl reopens all Belgian shops as strike actions end
    Lidl has confirmed that all its shops in Belgium will reopen on Tuesday following six days of closure across various branches due to strike actions. ...
    Brussels Christmas Market will once again return on 24 November
    It may only be October, but the news that Brussels will get back its Christmas market this year means that seasonal celebrations with Glühwein ...
    New coronavirus infections above 3,000 for first time since May
    The number of people testing positive for coronavirus has skyrocketed to the highest rate since the start of May 2021. Between 9 and 15 October, ...
    Brussels Airport adds 10 flight destinations this winter
    Some 130 destinations will be served from Brussels Airport this winter, the company announced on Monday, just a few days before the start of the ...
    Brussels pharmacies report rush on rapid tests due to Covid Safe Ticket
    Many pharmacists in Brussels have noticed a remarkable increase in the demand for Covid-19 tests this weekend, following the official expansion of ...
    Students filmed naked on ULB campus given a warning
    A group of students caught on camera mimicking sexual acts on the campus of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) have been issued an official ...
    EU Digital Covid Certificate becomes an international success story
    The European Commission adopted on Monday a report on the EU Digital Covid Certificate and its implementation across the EU. According to the ...
    Belgian chocolatier agrees to $15 million settlement over misled consumers allegations
    Internationally recognised Belgian chocolate manufacturer Godiva has reached a $15 million (€12.9 million) settlement after US consumers said they ...
    ‘Buying second home does not mean you are rich’: government disagrees on tax break
    The Francophone liberal MR party and the Flemish socialist Vooruit party strongly disagree on the current scheme for tax benefits on people's second ...
    EMA starts evaluating Pfizer vaccine for children over 5 years old
    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started evaluating an application to extend the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to children ...
    Energy prices: EU’s demand and supply dilemma in importing natural gas
    The European Commission adopted last week a plan on how to tackle the rise in global energy prices in the short-term while relying on the transition ...